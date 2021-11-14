Connect with us

Tourism

Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Mai tourism is mostly domestic now. (via tawatchai07 / freepik)
image
image

With Chiang Mai currently experiencing the fourth-highest daily infections in the country – 357 people in today’s figures – it’s not surprising that international tourism has hardly bounced back since the reopening of Thailand 2 weeks ago. The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the province has been estimated to have lost tourism revenue as high as 70 billion baht and Chiang Mai is hoping that the reopening of the country will start to bring some relief sooner rather than later.

While it wasn’t much, the Chiang Mai Tourism Council looks at the arrival of a chartered golf tourism flight from South Korea that held 83 passengers as a vote of confidence for the “Charming Chiang Mai” programme that aims to safely welcome back international tourists. They hope it shows that the province is prepared with health and safety protocols to protect incoming tourists. The Tourism Council said that public safety will stay the number one priority and businesses will stay flexible to account for the complications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president of the Tourism Council is confident that over time, more and more group tours and travellers will trickle back into Chiang Mai, giving the tourism industry a much-needed breathe of international revenue after a nearly 2-year drought. But all signs point to the tourism sector being carried heavily by domestic travellers for the time being.

Since the beginning of October, hotel bookings have picked up as domestic tourists flocked to natural tourists sites where hotel bookings managed to hit 50 to 60% occupancy at times, whereas Chiang Mai town increased as well, but only to about 35%. Tourism forecasters are predicting that fir the end of November and through December, occupancy rates for hotels will hover around 30-40% in town and 60% around the province’s natural attractions.

Domestic flights had been seeing passenger arrivals to Chiang Mai in the area of 1,000 to 2,000 people per day, but in October that figure rose to as many as 5,000 people per day on average. The province is expected to see a total of about 100,000 tourists visiting before the end of the year. The province is hoping to receive a boost to the digital nomad and workation sectors as this year’s Holidu Workation Index rated Chiang Mai as a top destination to travel to in order to work while relaxing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-11-14 21:35
With the restrictions and state of the pandemic no wonder. Give it time.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-14 21:39
These daily numbers of incoming people are hard to believe. But there are way way way too many cars from Bangkok and way way way too many covid outbreaks now. But Bangkok people have been sneaking in here for a…
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-14 23:17
I doubt the people had to sneak into Chiang Mai from Bangkok. A few weeks ago, a Thai friend of mine drove from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and said while she saw what looked like roadblocks along the way, nobody…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests45 seconds ago

Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Chiang Mai59 mins ago

Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Tourism3 hours ago

Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Sponsored2 days ago

Shining Stars – brightening young minds since 2008

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism5 hours ago

Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Tourism6 hours ago

Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Thailand9 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Vaccinations, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism11 hours ago

Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests
Tourism12 hours ago

Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections
Tourism16 hours ago

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Crime1 day ago

Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
Drugs1 day ago

Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Pattaya1 day ago

Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Drugs1 day ago

Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending