Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A new poll shows people want an election now and Prayut would lose to Pita Limjaroenrat. (via Wikimedia)

A new Suan Dusit Poll conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University revealed that the majority of Thai people are ready for a new general election and think early 2022 is the time for it. Over 70% of people surveyed felt that Thailand is ready now for new elections, while only just under 23% opposed the idea, with just under 7% unsure. The poll also showed PM Prayut Chan-o-cha would lose an election held now to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

The poll interviewed 1,186 people online between October 25 and October 28 about their opinions regarding PM Prayut and many MPs and political leaders making their rounds touring areas of Thailand and meeting people. Many view this as thinly veiled campaigning that might be hinting at a forthcoming general election, possibly in the near future. The poll asked people around the country what they thought about a new upcoming election with multiple responses allowed and gathered online.

JUDGING FROM THE OVERALL CURRENT SITUATION, IS IT TIME FOR A NEW ELECTION?

  • 70% – Yes.
  • 23% – No.
  • 7% – Unsure.

WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE PRIME MINISTER IF THERE WAS A NEW VOTE?

  • 29% – Pita Limjaroenrat.
  • 21% – PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
  • 19% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.
  • 9% – Abhisit Vejjajiva.
  • 6% – Khunying Pojaman Damapong.

WHAT DO YOU SEE FROM THE CURRENT MOVES BY POLITICAL PARTIES AND POLITICIANS?

  • 61% – There are rifts in political parties.
  • 50% – Politicians are trying to put themselves in the spotlight.
  • 49% – They are playing a political game.
  • 49% – A general election was imminent.
  • 43% – It’s a distraction to turn people’s attention from Covid-19.

COULD AN ELECTION TO BE HELD IN EARLY 2022?

  • 58% – Yes.
  • 28% – No.
  • 14% – Unsure.

WHAT IF THERE WAS A NEW ELECTION NOW?

  • 58% – There would be a new government.
  • 56% – It would give new people a chance to step in and solve problems.
  • 51% – PM Prayut Chan-o-cha would be replaced.
  • 43% – There would be a political change.
  • 42% – People would exercise their rights in a democracy.

WHAT POLITICAL PARTY WOULD WIN THE MOST MPS IN THE ELECTION?

  • 33% – Pheu Thai Party.
  • 25% – Move Forward Party.
  • 25% – Palang Pracharath Party.
  • 6% – Democrat Party.
  • 4% – Bhumjaithai Party.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Bluesofa
2021-10-31 17:06
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The poll also showed PM Prayut Chan-o-cha would lose an election held now to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat It doesn't matter what the poll shows sadly. Our illustrious leader has changed the constitution…
image
gummy
2021-10-31 17:08
1 minute ago, Bluesofa said: It doesn't matter what the poll shows sadly. Our illustrious leader has changed the constitution to suit himself and his Dr Evil henchmen. So he's bound to win. Why do you think it now takes…
image
Stonker
2021-10-31 17:28
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: ...the majority of Thai people are ready for a new general election ... "ready"? That wasn't quite what the poll said .....
image
Foreigner
2021-10-31 17:45
As well know very well by now, the leading candidates in these polls normally get disqualified and their political party dissolved by the Supreme Court just ahead of the election.
image
ThailandBob
2021-10-31 18:06
If Limjaroenrat would win now, then better wait to hold elections.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending