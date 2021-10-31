Election
Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
A new Suan Dusit Poll conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University revealed that the majority of Thai people are ready for a new general election and think early 2022 is the time for it. Over 70% of people surveyed felt that Thailand is ready now for new elections, while only just under 23% opposed the idea, with just under 7% unsure. The poll also showed PM Prayut Chan-o-cha would lose an election held now to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
The poll interviewed 1,186 people online between October 25 and October 28 about their opinions regarding PM Prayut and many MPs and political leaders making their rounds touring areas of Thailand and meeting people. Many view this as thinly veiled campaigning that might be hinting at a forthcoming general election, possibly in the near future. The poll asked people around the country what they thought about a new upcoming election with multiple responses allowed and gathered online.
JUDGING FROM THE OVERALL CURRENT SITUATION, IS IT TIME FOR A NEW ELECTION?
- 70% – Yes.
- 23% – No.
- 7% – Unsure.
WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE PRIME MINISTER IF THERE WAS A NEW VOTE?
- 29% – Pita Limjaroenrat.
- 21% – PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
- 19% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.
- 9% – Abhisit Vejjajiva.
- 6% – Khunying Pojaman Damapong.
WHAT DO YOU SEE FROM THE CURRENT MOVES BY POLITICAL PARTIES AND POLITICIANS?
- 61% – There are rifts in political parties.
- 50% – Politicians are trying to put themselves in the spotlight.
- 49% – They are playing a political game.
- 49% – A general election was imminent.
- 43% – It’s a distraction to turn people’s attention from Covid-19.
COULD AN ELECTION TO BE HELD IN EARLY 2022?
- 58% – Yes.
- 28% – No.
- 14% – Unsure.
WHAT IF THERE WAS A NEW ELECTION NOW?
- 58% – There would be a new government.
- 56% – It would give new people a chance to step in and solve problems.
- 51% – PM Prayut Chan-o-cha would be replaced.
- 43% – There would be a political change.
- 42% – People would exercise their rights in a democracy.
WHAT POLITICAL PARTY WOULD WIN THE MOST MPS IN THE ELECTION?
- 33% – Pheu Thai Party.
- 25% – Move Forward Party.
- 25% – Palang Pracharath Party.
- 6% – Democrat Party.
- 4% – Bhumjaithai Party.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
