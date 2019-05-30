From October you’ll have to pay your traffic fines before you can re-register your vehicle | The Thaiger

Technology
From October you’ll have to pay your traffic fines before you can re-register your vehicle
PHOTOS: The Nation
It’s official, sort of.
From October 1, police have advised that car owners must pay all traffic fines or will be unable to re-register their vehicles and get a new annual registration sticker for their windscreen.
Without these window stickers, they will have problems with traffic police while on the roads.
Car licence registrations must be renewed on an annual basis. Stickers issued for the renewal must also be on prominent display in the vehicle.
The Nation reports that vehicle owners normally renew their vehicle licence registration without fail. But many have ignored traffic tickets issued by police. This led police to work with the Land Transport Department to link details about outstanding traffic fines to the system tracking car licence renewals.
“Our system is now linked with the traffic-fine database,” LTD deputy director-general Chantira Purutpat said yesterday.
Contrary to previous reports that those with unpaid traffic tickets would not be able to renew their annual vehicle licence registration, Chantira explained that the renewal would still be allowed. But motorists with outstanding fines would not get the round stickers proving their renewal.
“If vehicle owners come for a renewal but refuse to pay the fines for pending traffic tickets, they will get only a temporary receipt for the renewal,” Chantira said.
According to her, this receipt will be valid for just 30 days.
After that, traffic police may arrest and fine people whose vehicles do not display the round stickers proving renewal of car-licences. The maximum fine for this offence is currently 2,000 baht.
Statistics show that 11 million traffic tickets were issued in 2018. Of them, 9.7 million were simply ignored, with no one coming forward to pay the fines.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
The internet continues to change everything, for better or for worse. Whilst it’s creating entire new industries it’s also putting a lot of people out of work and killing older business models. Add this to the rise and rise of smartphones as a source of just about everything, and you have a completely disruptive situation. The genie is out of the bottle and there’s no turning back.
We can be nostalgic and try to assure ourselves that it ‘was better in the old days’ but, in most cases, the newer internet deliveries of old business models are much better, much more convenient and much cheaper, often free.
Warning: If you’re under 30 you may need some explanation of some of these things.
Here are 10 industries that have been changed forever or completely killed off.
1) Telephones/Landlines
There was a time when we spoke on a plastic receiver, in a fixed location in our home. Or if you were really Gucci you might have had multiple phones scattered around the home (we won’t get into those hand-sets next to the toilet in hotels).
You can’t blame people for replacing their home phone with something that fits in their pockets and does the same thing, and so so much more.
Landlines used to be in 9 of every 10 homes. That situation is drastically changing as the cost, flexibility and quality of calls from a smartphone changes everything. Goodbye landlines, hello mobile phones/messaging/social media/chat lines.
2) Print Journalism
Check out Newspaper Death Watch to check the daily list of banners that are either closing forever or trying to adapt to the online world. Print publishing, once part of the mainstream triumvirate of ‘print, radio and TV’ is now truly niche – expensive, irrelevant, late, labour-intensive and loaded up with ‘advertorial’ to try and pay the bills.
On the other hand, the internet is more accessible, easier to navigate, mostly free, caters to the reader rather than the advertiser, is almost instantaneous and timely.
So newspaper publishers just drag their old business model over to the web and ‘job done’, right? Not even close. Making money online is much more difficult and just replacing the printed ads with online banners doesn’t work.
Most smaller newspapers-going-online fail whilst the built-from-the-ground-up online news and information providers have a much better chance of succeeding. There is a whole new breed of larger and smaller news organisations and aggregators that have much better circulation/reach/eyeballs than the old printed version. They also represent a much broader view of the world, mostly with opportunities to interact.
The good news is that the new ‘news’ business models have a LOT less impact on the environment and save millions of trees being pulled down.
3) Cable Television
Netflix. One brand says it all and the hugely popular online streaming service, and others, is killing cable. Cable will still exist in some locations but has been superseded by a much more attractive and dynamic, and better quality, new range of online services. Hopefully it will slowly rid our landscape, particularly in Thailand, of the hideous black cabling that is part of the old ‘cable’ network.
The prices are lower, the quality is better, the range is greater. And you can watch things when you want to and pause to grab a snack.
4) Music
Video killed the radio star. Well, not quite. But the internet has made even more profound changes to the music industry than just about anything else we can think of.
It’s not the first time the music industry has had to cope with change. From cylindrical drums, to bakelite records (7″ and 12″), to CDs, mp3 files and now online streaming. Music sharing services initially disrupted (or panicked) the music industry and then iTunes and other paid services started building a new, sustainable business model.
One thing, sadly, remains the same – the artist is usually at the bottom of the food chain in and the final recipient of any residual profits. But iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, torrents (illegal and legal) are where the music industry happens now. The quality is better, the supply almost endless, the delivery is instant.
Google, YouTube and iTunes are now the defacto ‘record company’ and are the source of a huge library of music of all styles, from the past and new. It probably also means that if you don’t have a fabulous music video to go with your music you’re unlikely to reach a profitable audience.
But, like every other industry that’s been affected by the internet, creative and clever people have been able to reach out with the new tools and have, at least, the opportunity of reaching new audiences beyond borders.
5) Porn
Old – Porn magazines.
New – Pornhub.com and a million other online services.
Enough said.
6) Travel Agents
We used to trot down to the local travel agent, flick through the glossy brochures and then ‘consult’ with our friendly, local travel agent before booking the flights and accommodation. All that ‘booking’ stuff was done by a pleasant travel agent.
Now our smartphones and laptops are our travel agent. Everything from info, reviews, booking platforms and reports on aircraft arrivals. EVERYTHING for your next holiday can be done with the internet.
In the US, as of 2013 there were only 13,000 travel agents remaining. That was down from the 34,000 peak in the mid-90s. That remaining 13,000 is expected to drop another 70% by next year. Travel agents have become a luxury rather than a necessity. Of course some people will still like to get all the ‘details’ sorted by someone else so some travel agents will exist in a niche market.
7) Encyclopedias
Mention “Encyclopedia” and most people under the age of 30 will have no idea what you’re talking about. One of the early additions to the www was Wikipedia where you can find just about anything you want, almost instantly, without having to wade through 20 heavy hard-copy encyclopaedias that took up three bookshelves in the living room (if you were lucky enough to have a set).
The information is now free, increasingly accurate, regularly updated and resource-rich.
In 2012 Encyclopedia Britannica halted publishing after 244 years. Of course the set of encyclopaedias took up a lot of space and cost well over $1,000. Wikipedia is free. Or just ask Alexa or Siri.
8) Maps
When was the last time you got out a printed map or street directory?
Google Maps, and a few other specialist mapping services, have dispensed with physical maps. You don’t have to be a cartographer these days and the internet-based map services will usually tell you where to go, in a language and accent of your choice.
Apart from never being able to refold them back into their original shape, old printed maps probably caused as many accidents as destinations they helped people find.
And, whilst not perfect, at least the modern online map apps are constantly updated and can also tell us the traffic conditions along the route, suggest alternatives and tell us how long it will take to get there.
9) Book stores and newsagents
There are bookstores still around but they are usually a privately-run ‘hobby’ rather a serious business anymore. Kindle, iBooks, Nook, free online PDFs – these are newer, cheaper and more convenient medium replacing. Readers are now able to access books for less and take them wherever they go – books are heavy!
You can take 1000s of books with you on your next flight and sometimes the author or a famous voice will read the book to you. Want to read a new book? It downloads in seconds. But if fingering your way through a real book is still your thing there will be swap-shops and boutique book stores for years to come, probably with a coffeeshop and comfortable seating.
10) Video stores
Video what?
Blockbuster used to be one of those brands you associated with a Friday night, and probably a home-delivered pizza. You would spend hours walking along the racks, hoping to find something you hadn’t seen, or that would tickle your fancy.
Built on the crappy VHS tape technology, the video store was the way an entire generation saw most movies. Then it was DVDs (and BlueRay), an advance, but was soon to get killed off by the internet.
Now you’re not strolling past racks in a street store, you’re scrolling through even more high-quality titles delivered directly to your TV, for a lot less money. And the pizza gets delivered to your home (from an app).
Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and YouTube have replaced the video store, for the better. The industry is slowing cracking down on the pirate ‘sharing’ services and making a sustainable business model.
Technology
5G: Welcome to instant internet
5G will change everything. What 2, 3 and 4G have improved on, 5G will revolutionise and open up even more online possibilities. The internet-of-things will become the virtual internet of everything!
5G’s lightning speed will operate in almost real time – so fast it will actually be almost 200 faster than a human’s usual reaction time.
But most of us have still never used it, so it’s tough to understand how fast it will be or the full scope of things it will change.
Whilst the earlier generations of internet speed – 2G, 3G and 4G LTE – have slowly killed off entire business models (think CDs, newspapers, travel industry, telephony, gaming, shopping, publishing, transport), 5G (fifth generation) will have an even more profound affect on those and new emerging industries.
But whilst 5G’s speeds will be revolutionary and open up the internet to new and emerging industries, it has a distance problem and can only be transmitted over shorter distances than 4G. That means more towers transmitting the new 5G equivalent of ‘wi-fi’ to your device.
This is 5G on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in front of my hotel. It's crazy the difference a month makes. #FirstToRealTime pic.twitter.com/Syxc7HGrqn
— George L. Koroneos (@GLKCreative) May 16, 2019
The dream of ‘instant internet’, speeds that would allow you to download 120 4K movies in seconds, hear music instantly, in full broadband stereo, etc, etc, etc… is still just around the corner in Thailand.
But Huawei Technologies, Nokia and Ericsson are among the companies that took part in testing fifth-generation wireless network technology back in February this year. The Government’s NBTC says it wants Thailand to be one of the first Asian countries to make the jump to 5G.
China’s Huawei spent $5 million on related facilities as it tries to sustain its overseas expansion while countries around the world move to restrict its participation in local network projects.
Also, your current phone won’t be compatible with 5G. But all the major phone makers are gearing up, and in some cases announced, new 5G compatible phones.
Still, for the time being, it’s nice to see that the dream is slowly becoming a reality.
Technology
US temporarily ease restrictions on Huawei
PHOTO: Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei and Chinese President Xi Jinping – SCMP
The US has temporarily eased some of the restrictions on China’s Huawei, the world’s largest phone and telecom equipment maker, to minimise disruption to its customers. But Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, says it means little because the company was well prepared for any US restrictions to their trading.
The US government has blocked Huawei Technologies from buying US goods last week, claiming the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.
The targeted spat aimed at the one Chinese telecom company comes amid the escalating dispute over trade practices between the US and China.
But yesterday the Commerce Department granted Huawei a license to purchase US goods until August 19 to maintain existing Huawei-based networks and provide software updates to Huawei smartphone customers. The reprieve is intended to give telecom operators that rely on Huawei equipment time to make other arrangements.
Speaking about the matter, Huawei’s founder says the reprieve meant little for the telecom manufacturer as it had been making preparations for such a scenario.
“The U.S. government’s actions at the moment underestimate our capabilities.”
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
From October you’ll have to pay your traffic fines before you can re-register your vehicle
Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi
Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port
Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’
Democrats walk away from coalition as bickering continues over ministerial portfolios
Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket
Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations
Day 3 of 2019 Samui Regatta, Thailand
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality
Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
Trending
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
-
Phuket2 days ago
Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO
-
Hot News21 hours ago
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
-
Phuket3 days ago
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
Netizens say the policeman’s drunk. Police chief says he ‘is sick’. VIDEO
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills
-
Bangkok1 day ago
120 party-goers arrested in drugs raid on illegal pub