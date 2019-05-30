Thai PM’s book recommendation backfires | The Thaiger

Election
Thai PM’s book recommendation backfires
Literature 1.01. Most people have read George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’. It’s the tale of a ‘democratic’ and utopian farmyard until the pigs get hungry for power and end up running the place as a dictatorship, dressed up as a democracy. The book resonated the fears of a post-WWII Britain and the rise of Stalinism.
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had recommended that those who are interested should read the Thai version of George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm”, saying “it offers a good insight to life”.
Oh the irony! Between the pork-barreling and the snouts in the trough (add your own metaphor)…
The recommendation promptly stirred heated debate on Thai social media, especially Twitter. Some took it as a satirical jab at the ongoing power negotiations involving politicians, as the Thai translation of the book title literally reads “Politics: Matters of the Animals”.
“The PM might not have realised that the book actually centres on criticism of dictatorship.” @tanawatofficial said in his tweet.
@Farmhaneee, meanwhile, seemed to take the recommendation as a good idea, adding that the book is a really good read, if one can grasp its deeper meaning.
“Think about what the farm represents and what kind of animals you are in there.” she said.
The PM, however, dismissed any criticism, saying his intention in recommending this book was purely to encourage people to see life from a different perspective.
Lieutenant General Werachon said that the PM would like the current political negotiations to run their natural course, according to the law and traditional political practice, adding that he respected the voters’ voice through all political parties and encouraged the formation of a coalition government to fulfill the people’s wishes with unity.
Maybe recommending ‘Animal Farm’ is not the sort of literature the PM would want the locals to be reading at this time.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | The Thaiger | George Orwell
Election
Democrats walk away from coalition as bickering continues over ministerial portfolios
It was off, then on again. Now it appears that it’s off, but that could change as today continues.
The Pro-army Palang Pracharat’s efforts to build a coalition to form a majority government in the new Thai lower house have reached a new stumbling block amid bickering over ministerial portfolios,.
Just two days ago the Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties seemed poised to join with Palang Pracharat and sign an agreement.
But the deal has hit a snag after Phalang Pracharat and Democrat parties could not see eye to eye on the post of agriculture minister. Control of the ministry assumes significance in solving issues related to agricultural product prices, which impact a great number of voters.
“Now it is back to square one,” said a Democrat Party source late yesterday.
An influential faction in the pro-junta bloc drew a line in the sand saying they wouldn’t give up the agriculture ministerial position after having already sacrificed the house speaker’s post to Democrat patriarch Chuan Leekpai.
The bloc reportedly tried to bargain with the Democrats by offering the position of education minister but to no avail.
The situation was made worse after Phalang Pracharat’s No 1 party-list MP, Nattapol Teepsuwan, told the press that the bloc could still back junta chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha to be the PM, even without support from the Democrats.
As PM, Prayut would have the power to dissolve Parliament and call an election should the formation of a coalition be impossible, according to Nattapol.
Though the Democrat Party only has 53 seats in the lower house against Phalang Pracharat’s 116, its move could trigger a domino effect and shut the doors on the formation of a pro-junta coalition government. Bhumjaithai Party, which had accepted Phalang Pracharat’s invitation on Monday, is also likely to review its stance.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the party could not work with Phalang Pracharat unless it had a simple majority to legitimately form a government. Chartthaipattana Party, which had earlier said it would support the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition in Parliament, also appeared discontented and might change its stance over the allocation of Cabinet seats.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, Phumtham Wechayachai, yesterday blamed the Constitution as the root cause of this deadlock. He urged all affected parties to unite in the public interest and to amend the charter.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Democrats cancel meeting to decide if they will join coalition
The posturing between Democrats and Palang Pracharat continues as a call for key ministerial positions by the Democrats is being met with resistance. The Democrats are threatening to pull out of a potential coalition with Palang Pracharat after cancelling a meeting yesterday where members were to decide if they’d join the pro-army alliance.
A Democrat source says that there is still disagreement over Cabinet positions for Democrats in return for their support.
Meanwhile current PM and prime ministerial candidate for Palang Pracharat, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he must be able to vet any proposed people for cabinet positions.
The Democrats had been expected to join the coalition yesterday following reports that the PPRP had agreed to give the agriculture and commerce ministerial posts to the party as well as a deputy position to the new Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit (pictured above).
Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng told the media that a meeting of members of the executive and elected MPs was hastily postponed after Palang Pracharat failed to respond to the party’s “principles for working together” document.
On Monday Palang Pracharat formally invited the Democrat Party to join its coalition. The two parties discussed the principles to work on, such as constitutional amendments and the incorporation of the Democrats’ election campaign pledges into the next government’s policies.
A source says that Palang Pracharat’s resistance to changing the current constitution and Prayut’s demands to ‘hand pick’ his cabinet were major barriers for a potential working relationship.
“The meeting, therefore, had no information to consider. This is a problem for the PPRP to fix, not the Democrat Party,” Mr Ramet said in the Bangkok Post.
Other reports from yesterday’s deliberations say that many of the smaller coalition partners have placed a stipulation that current Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon not be a part of the next government.
Two months and five days following the March 24 election and Thailand still has no government.
Election
ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs
The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, based in Jakarta, is calling on Thai authorities to end what they describe as harassment of the Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. They’ve also asked the ruling Junta to stop their efforts to undermine anti-military parties in the new Thai parliament.
Charles Santiago, Chair of APHR and a Member of Parliament in Malaysia was a signatory on the statement.
“The Thai authorities’ pursuit of trumped-up criminal cases against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other anti-military actors is a clear attempt to undermine critics of the junta. All charges against lawmakers, journalists, activists and others, who have done nothing but express peaceful opinions, must be dropped immediately.”
“Thanathorn has faced at least two apparently politically motivated criminal cases over the past year. Last week, the Constitutional Court also suspended him from his duties as a Member of Parliament, pending an investigation into an alleged violation of election rules.”
Mr. Santiago claimed that regional lawmakers are concerned that the military junta continues to use a range of repressive laws, including sedition charges and the Computer Crimes Act, to target and silence critics since they took power in the May 22, 2014 coup.
“Worryingly, sedition cases in Thailand are tried in military courts that do not meet international standards of fairness and where cases often face severe delays.”
The statement ended with a call for the protection of MPs.
“Parliamentarians can play a crucial role in upholding and defending human rights, but only if they are allowed to act without restrictions and fear of reprisals. It is disturbing that governments across Southeast Asia seek to undermine opposition figures through threats, harassment and criminal charges, ” said Eva Sundari, APHR Board Member and MP in Indonesia.
