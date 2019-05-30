Connect with us

Krabi

Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi | The Thaiger

A wanted Phuket suspect, in relation to alleged human trafficking charges, has been arrested in Krabi.

Officers arrested 47 year old Suppachart Jirawattanakun, originally from Lampang, yesterday. He was arrested following the issuing of an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court on January 13, 2018 over human trafficking charges.

In 2017 officers discovered that at ‘The Rich Massage’ shop in Sakoo there were girls, some under 18 years of age, who were working in the business as prostitutes.

Tambon Sakoo is in Thalang, south of the Phuket airport, on the island’s west coast.

Officers conducted a sting operation at ‘The Rich Massage’ where they found Suppachart as the manager. He has been allegedly offering his ‘girls’  to customers for 1,500 baht per one hour.

He was taken to Sakoo Police Station to face legal action.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Krabi

Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp | The Thaiger

A 48 year old male elephant has died near an elephant camp in Krabi yesterday. The elephant had become a favourite and was popular in the area among locals and tourists who visited the camp.

The elephant’s name was Kamtan.

The Krabi Noi village headman was notified yesterday that the male elephant had died in a forest near a local elephant camp.

The elephant camp owner Eakkachai Uenghok  says, “The elephant was a resident in our elephant camp for eight years. Many tourists loved him as he is a very nice elephant and never attacked anyone.”

“Three months ago he was in musth. So we moved him out from others elephant.”

Krabi Livestock officials say the elephant died as it may have had an underlying or undetected problem.

Musth or must /ˈmʌst/ is a periodic condition in bull (male) elephants, characterised by highly aggressive behavior and accompanied by a large rise in reproductive hormones. Testosterone levels in an elephant in musth can be as much as 6 times greater than in the same elephant at other times – Wikipedia

Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp | News by The Thaiger Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp | News by The Thaiger

Krabi

Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | The Thaiger

A pickup truck has lost control and collided with a fresh seafood pickup truck in Krabi. Locals helped to collect the fresh seafood and take it back to the pickup truck. The incident is the third ‘seafood’ crash incident this week.

Klongtom Police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon on Petchkasem Road in Klogtom.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find fresh and other seafood scattered all over the road. Nearby they found two damaged pickup trucks.

Three injured people were stuck inside the pickups. They sustained serious injuries and were taken to the local hospital.

Witnesses say one pickup truck lost control then collided with another pickup truck which was carrying the fresh seafood. Locals were helping to collect the fresh seafood and pack it back in the storage boxes.

Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Krabi

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | The Thaiger

A driver has sustained injuries after a minivan collided with a pickup truck in Krabi. Plai Phraya Police were notified of the incident yesterday on the southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phra.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged minivan in a roadside ditch. The minivan driver, 43 year old Somnuek Mueangthong, was stuck inside the minivan. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free him before rushing him to Plai Phraya Hospital.

Nearby they found the damaged pickup truck. The pickup truck driver, 55 year old Niyom Sangthong, was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital. Police speculate that the minivan lost control and collided with the back of the pickup truck. However police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | News by The Thaiger  Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

