Connect with us

Transport

Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Traffic fines are jumping on Monday.

Bad and disobedient drivers better get it out of their systems quickly over the weekend! On Monday, increased fines for traffic offences – some rather steep – will go into effect in Thailand after the Land Traffic Act is updated. Yesterday, the Director of the Traffic Management Center and Deputy National Police Chief laid out a list of hefty new fines for driving violations. The days of a quick 200 baht on the side of the road for driving without a helmet may be gone.

The new amendments to the traffic laws include fines increasing up to four-fold for infractions such as eschewing helmets and seatbelts, speeding and blowing through crosswalks and red lights, drag racing on the street, souping up motorbikes, reckless driving, and drink driving, with penalties for driving under the influence repeatedly increasing to up to six-figure fines and multiple years in jail.

The following penalty increases for traffic violations are outlined below:

TRAFFIC VIOLATION PREVIOUS PENALTY NEW PENALTY
Reckless driving without regard for others’ lives 2,000 to 10,000 baht fine; up to three months in jail 5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
Drink driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 or more 5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail 5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
Drink driving (second offence within two years) 5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail 50,000 to 100,000 baht fine; up to two years in jail
Speeding above the legal limit 1,000 baht fine 4,000 baht fine
Running a red light 1,000 baht fine 4,000 baht fine
Failing to stop for pedestrians at a crosswalk 1,000 baht fine 4,000 baht fine
Driving a motorbike without a helmet 500 baht fine 2,000 baht fine
Driving a car without wearing a seatbelt 500 baht fine 2,000 baht fine
Driving backwards (unclear if that means the wrong way on a road) 500 baht fine 2,000 baht fine

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-09-03 15:40
Seems a far way bit too much of raising the fines. The average Thai cannot afford these things. I think it is only a money making machine.
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-03 15:41
42 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The days of a quick 200 baht on the side of the road for driving without a helmet may be gone I seriously doubt that. Unless it's 500 bath, on the side of the road.…
Fanta
2022-09-03 15:56
About time. Hit them in the wallet and save some lives. That said, the reckless driving price increase might make my ”big bike” number plate fall off soon. 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Election33 seconds ago

Prayut submits 30-page defence to court to remain PM
Phuket43 mins ago

UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Transport1 hour ago

Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Chiang Rai1 hour ago

Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage
Chiang Rai2 hours ago

Should monks be fit? Pics of monks in gym stir online anger
Expats3 hours ago

LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand4 hours ago

EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
Chon Buri5 hours ago

23rd victim dies as a result of the Mountain B Pub fire
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5
Myanmar6 hours ago

Burmese junta sentences former UK ambassador to 1 year in prison
Guides20 hours ago

How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
Crime23 hours ago

10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
World23 hours ago

North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending