Transport
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Bad and disobedient drivers better get it out of their systems quickly over the weekend! On Monday, increased fines for traffic offences – some rather steep – will go into effect in Thailand after the Land Traffic Act is updated. Yesterday, the Director of the Traffic Management Center and Deputy National Police Chief laid out a list of hefty new fines for driving violations. The days of a quick 200 baht on the side of the road for driving without a helmet may be gone.
The new amendments to the traffic laws include fines increasing up to four-fold for infractions such as eschewing helmets and seatbelts, speeding and blowing through crosswalks and red lights, drag racing on the street, souping up motorbikes, reckless driving, and drink driving, with penalties for driving under the influence repeatedly increasing to up to six-figure fines and multiple years in jail.
The following penalty increases for traffic violations are outlined below:
|TRAFFIC VIOLATION
|PREVIOUS PENALTY
|NEW PENALTY
|Reckless driving without regard for others’ lives
|2,000 to 10,000 baht fine; up to three months in jail
|5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
|Drink driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 or more
|5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
|5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
|Drink driving (second offence within two years)
|5,000 to 20,000 baht fine; up to one year in jail
|50,000 to 100,000 baht fine; up to two years in jail
|Speeding above the legal limit
|1,000 baht fine
|4,000 baht fine
|Running a red light
|1,000 baht fine
|4,000 baht fine
|Failing to stop for pedestrians at a crosswalk
|1,000 baht fine
|4,000 baht fine
|Driving a motorbike without a helmet
|500 baht fine
|2,000 baht fine
|Driving a car without wearing a seatbelt
|500 baht fine
|2,000 baht fine
|Driving backwards (unclear if that means the wrong way on a road)
|500 baht fine
|2,000 baht fine
SOURCE: The Phuket News
