image
Connect with us

Road deaths

9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop | The Thaiger
PHOTO: True ID
    • follow us in feedly

A 9 year old girl was killed after a pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, hydroplaning on the wet road and crashing into a roadside restaurant in Phuket. 7 other people were injured.

The outdoor restaurant had tables set up in front of a motorbike shop. The truck ploughed through the tables and crashed into the motorbike shop’s window. The road was slippery from the rain. The truck driver says he was heading toward Phang Nga when he lost control of his truck, hitting a car and motorbike before crashing into the restaurant and into the shop window.

The 9 year old girl was found unconscious on the scene and was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital. One person had a severe head injury and blood was coming out of her ears. Luckily, the other 6 people only had minor injuries like scratches, cuts and bruises. One person had 2 teeth knocked out. They were all taken to Thalang hospital. The Phuket News did not report on if the people were eating at the restaurant when the incident occurred.

The driver, 31 year old Suwit Rakkarn, also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say they are still investigating to determine if the crash was alcohol related.

“At this stage, we have not decided what charge he will face, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test result and we will question him more after he is discharged from the hospital.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Phuket&#8217;s &#8216;Boat Splash&#8217; welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun | The Thaiger

Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash on October 21 off Phuket’s east coast. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu. What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun. “Accessibility is […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong | The Thaiger
PHOTO Newshawk Phuket

A retired police officer’s body has been found in Patong, Phuket after being reported missing in the foothills of the west coast Patong area. The man, 79 year old Lt. Seri Phupet, was found with his legs pinned under a fallen tree and had a machete reportedly by his side. Seri reportedly had been missing for the past six days and was found yesterday after Patong Lt Pongsathorn was notified of a body being discovered at 2 pm. The man’s daughter has identified the body, however, she did not report that her father had been missing until yesterday morning. According […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Patong Police

Phuket police arrested a Frenchman for allegedly raping a British woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Police say the man admitted to having sex with the woman, but he denied raping her. The 29 year old woman filed a complaint with Patong police, saying she met the man on September 7 through the dating application Tinder. The following day, they went to Surin Beach in the Thalang district on Phuket’s west coast. Later that evening, they went to the man’s hotel room at Patong’s Sirirat Road where he allegedly raped her, according to the complaint. After gathering evidence […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending