9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop | The Thaiger

Road deaths
9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop
A 9 year old girl was killed after a pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, hydroplaning on the wet road and crashing into a roadside restaurant in Phuket. 7 other people were injured.
The outdoor restaurant had tables set up in front of a motorbike shop. The truck ploughed through the tables and crashed into the motorbike shop’s window. The road was slippery from the rain. The truck driver says he was heading toward Phang Nga when he lost control of his truck, hitting a car and motorbike before crashing into the restaurant and into the shop window.
The 9 year old girl was found unconscious on the scene and was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital. One person had a severe head injury and blood was coming out of her ears. Luckily, the other 6 people only had minor injuries like scratches, cuts and bruises. One person had 2 teeth knocked out. They were all taken to Thalang hospital. The Phuket News did not report on if the people were eating at the restaurant when the incident occurred.
The driver, 31 year old Suwit Rakkarn, also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say they are still investigating to determine if the crash was alcohol related.
“At this stage, we have not decided what charge he will face, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test result and we will question him more after he is discharged from the hospital.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash on October 21 off Phuket’s east coast. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu. What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun. “Accessibility is […]
Phuket
Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong
A retired police officer’s body has been found in Patong, Phuket after being reported missing in the foothills of the west coast Patong area. The man, 79 year old Lt. Seri Phupet, was found with his legs pinned under a fallen tree and had a machete reportedly by his side. Seri reportedly had been missing for the past six days and was found yesterday after Patong Lt Pongsathorn was notified of a body being discovered at 2 pm. The man’s daughter has identified the body, however, she did not report that her father had been missing until yesterday morning. According […]
Crime
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Phuket police arrested a Frenchman for allegedly raping a British woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Police say the man admitted to having sex with the woman, but he denied raping her. The 29 year old woman filed a complaint with Patong police, saying she met the man on September 7 through the dating application Tinder. The following day, they went to Surin Beach in the Thalang district on Phuket’s west coast. Later that evening, they went to the man’s hotel room at Patong’s Sirirat Road where he allegedly raped her, according to the complaint. After gathering evidence […]
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide
Despite special tourist visa approval, hoteliers remain skeptical about reopening
9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop
Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert
Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders
Students choose Thammasat University for September 19 protests without permission
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Lottery winner had 8 winning tickets, a total windfall of 48 million baht
Budget airlines ask for lifeline, no answers from PM
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Police crackdown on major drug syndicate, make 3 more arrests
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok3 days ago
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
- Thailand2 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Thailand2 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Crime3 days ago
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
- Entertainment3 days ago
Miss airplane travel? Here’s some flight experiences that don’t leave the ground