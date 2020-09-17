Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert | The Thaiger

Agencies are on high alert after Tropical Storm Noul is set to hit the country tomorrow through Sunday. The Agriculture Minister says a disaster plan is in place to help prepare for an emergency from the effects of the storm which strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm on Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that the storm could turn into a typhoon causing flash floods and winds that could take down trees and power lines. Already, the storm has done just that in other parts of Southeast Asia with Vietnam reportedly considering evacuating half a million residents near its central coastal region.

Officials say areas prone to flooding will be mapped out as they oversee the management of water situations in certain areas and will conduct regular checks on the strengths of dams, water gates, and reservoirs. The agriculture minister said several dams and reservoirs’ storage capacities will be also be increased along with removing debris from waterways to help with water flow in the event of flooding.

The RID director-general says heavy machinery such as excavators and water pumps are being mobilised in areas most vulnerable to floods as the central plain region is expected to take the worst of the storm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

