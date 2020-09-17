image
Connect with us

Thailand

Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Agencies are on high alert after Tropical Storm Noul is set to hit the country tomorrow through Sunday. The Agriculture Minister says a disaster plan is in place to help prepare for an emergency from the effects of the storm which strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm on Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that the storm could turn into a typhoon causing flash floods and winds that could take down trees and power lines. Already, the storm has done just that in other parts of Southeast Asia with Vietnam reportedly considering evacuating half a million residents near its central coastal region.

Officials say areas prone to flooding will be mapped out as they oversee the management of water situations in certain areas and will conduct regular checks on the strengths of dams, water gates, and reservoirs. The agriculture minister said several dams and reservoirs’ storage capacities will be also be increased along with removing debris from waterways to help with water flow in the event of flooding.

The RID director-general says heavy machinery such as excavators and water pumps are being mobilised in areas most vulnerable to floods as the central plain region is expected to take the worst of the storm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch upwith the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments | The Thaiger

In an attempt to bring in future investments to the country, the government has tentatively approved amendments to the criteria of granting permanent residence and smart visas to foreigners. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration says the new amendments may allow foreigners who purchase condominium units under certain rules to gain permanent residency. Such stipulations, however, include applicants purchasing the properties without using a mortgage loan and not selling or transferring the properties for a period of 5 years after purchasing. As for those foreigners who wish to develop start-ups or create jobs in fields away from science and technology, […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: pata.or

What’s the risk of spreading Covid-19 if borders are reopened? None apparently, just as long as tourists go through a 14 day quarantine when they enter the country, according to the Department of Disease Control. Long stay tourist visas were just approved by the Cabinet and the DDC deputy director general Tanarak Plipat says the move will not raise the risks of local Covid-19 cases. He says those visitors are required to stay at state quarantine facilities for 2 weeks. While the 14 day quarantine is the standard time to make sure someone is coronavirus free, a football player from […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Budget airlines ask for lifeline, no answers from PM

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Budget airlines ask for lifeline, no answers from PM | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prachachat

No surprise that one of the biggest industries to suffer from the border closures and travel restrictions was the airlines. Whilst there has been a gradual reboot of domestic travel within Thailand, there is still a ‘fear’ factor and reticence to travel. And the carriers are restricted to the domestic routes and have lost an entire sector of their businesses – the international flights. Things are not looking good, particularly for the Thai budget airlines. The Covid-19 pandemic crippled the industry and some say they’re barely surviving. They say the Thai PM promised a lifeline of billions of baht in soft […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending