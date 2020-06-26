Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July | The Thaiger

Politics
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
The Emergency Decree, set to expire at the end of June, could be extended by another month. Now the National Security Council is recommending extending enforcement of the decree, originally imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, to July 31. The decree, announced on March 24 and enacted on March 26, has a legally mandated limit of 90 days, but the NSC secretary-general said yesterday they want the decree enforced for 1 more month due to continued concerns about the Covid-19 crisis and the large number of Thai returnees turning up with infections.
Schools across the country are set to reopen and start a new term on Wednesday. Businesses considered ‘high risk’ for virus transmission, including bars, pubs and nightclubs, will reopen if Monday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approves the latest proposals to further ease restrictions (aka. Phase 5).
An NSC spokesperson says the proposed extension of the state of emergency will be also decided at the CCSA meeting. It will then go before the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, as required by law. Critics and opposition leaders have called on the government to end the decree as it gives authorities the power to prohibit gatherings and curb other freedoms.
The secretary-general says the state of emergency has nothing to do with politics and it “has had no impact on people’s daily lives. It’s been extended twice since it was enacted on March 26.”
“Without it, it will be hard for authorities to enforce disease control measures in case of a new surge in virus transmission.”
Without the decree, the government will have to use 5 normal laws to deal with the pandemic, including the Disease Control Law, which has a limited scope of enforcement, while the Emergency Decree contains sweeping provisions allowing the government to carry out disease control measures nationwide.
The NSC says the government has not used the decree against those involved in political gatherings during the past 3 months while it’s been in effect. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should know and respect the law.
“If they violate the law, no matter whether it’s the Emergency Decree or any other law, they face legal action.”
But a security source said yesterday that the ban on public gatherings will be lifted when the new extension presumably starts next Wednesday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | BloombergKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Following the announcement that Thailand would once again open its doors to certain categories of international visitors, the government’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed most will have to agree to a 14 day quarantine. It’s understood the first group to be granted entry to the Kingdom from July 1 will include businesspeople, skilled workers and experts, teachers, students, and medical tourists, as well as foreign residents with Thai families here.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government expects around 50,000 foreigners under the new rules, 30,000 of whom are expected to be arriving for medical treatment. In addition, officials expect over 15,000 skilled workers, 2,000 teachers and students, and 2,000 foreign residents with Thai families. Around 700 foreign investors or business people are also expected.
Dr. Taweesilp says most foreign visitors will be required to undergo a 14 day quarantine period, to ensure Thailand can continue its successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus. The 14 day quarantine has also been a requirement for all repatriating Thais. He adds that many have already registered for permission to come to Thailand and have agreed to the quarantine requirements.
In the case of those coming on short visits, on business, or as guests of the government, they will have to agree to be tested for Covid-19 before departure in their home country, and again on arrival in Thailand. They must also have health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment, and agree to be monitored by medical staff during their stay.
From August 1, Thailand may implement a “travel bubble” scheme, whereby tourists from countries or cities that have also successfully suppressed the virus, may enter into a reciprocal agreement for the sharing of some tourism and business trips.
It’s understood all of the above proposals will be submitted to the government’s Covid-19 taskforce for consideration this coming Monday.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
As the owners of bars, clubs, and other entertainment venues look forward to being allowed open their doors from July 1 (sort of), officials at Pattaya City Hall have been inundated with calls about the new rules that govern reopening. A report in The Pattaya News says there is plenty of confusion, as the government’s Covid-19 task force has issued a second, revised set of rules, although it’s important to note that none of the regulations are set in stone yet. They are expected to be finalised (possibly after more amendments) when the government meets with the Centre for Covid-19 Administration on Monday.
Some business owners are voicing concern over the requirement to close at midnight, as well as the reappearance of the longstanding but seldom enforced law (in bars, anyway) that stipulates that alcohol can only be sold between the hours of 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight. Pattaya has in the past been exempt from such laws, as it is designated a special administrative zone based on its (normally) booming foreign tourism and the fact that 80% of its businesses are in the hospitality, entertainment, and tourism sectors.
However, under the current emergency decree, which now appears likely to be extended until August, all such privileges are on hold. Officials in Pattaya are asking local business owners to be patient and wait until more is known early next week. The CCSA is expected to give a press conference around 11am on Monday. Once this happens, local leaders will be able to issue their own orders and confirmation of what the rules are. It’s expected officials from Pattaya City Hall will meet with the owners of nightlife venues that day too.
Earlier this week, Pattaya’s mayor said the city’s entertainment venues were ready to reopen and obey all the rules, while reassuring business owners these would be relaxed over time once it’s clear that community transmission of the virus is no longer an issue. Thailand as a whole has now gone over a month with no locally transmitted case of Covid-19, while Pattaya has reached 72 days without one.
ECE Pattaya captured some of the bleak situation last month of Pattaya without its usual vibrant nightlife.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
There are many foreigners who are desperately trying to get back into Thailand to attend to urgent matters, or simply get back together with their Thai families. Many others have simply made Thailand their home for an extended time and have gone through all the legal hoops required by Thai Immigration only to find themselves locked out.
The Thaiger is sent emails every day from people seeking information or solutions to their debacle. Thailand, although successful in containing the local Covid-19 outbreak, has now become extremely risk-averse in the matter of re-opening its borders. Thailand is in somewhat of a quandary – visually eliminating local transmissions (now for over 30 days) but the rest of the world is still wading though its first wave of infections. So the Thai government is wary of re-opening its borders (given the number of returning Thais who are testing positive).
The Thai government has recently set out a plan to bring back some 50,000 foreigners over the next few months who have registered to return under specific criteria. There is also ongoing talk and negotiations about initiating ‘travel bubbles’ with countries or cities that share a similar low risk for Covid-19. But there have been no specific announcements about participating countries or when this might roll out.
In the meantime the frustration continues for thousands of foreigners with either direct family or business links to the Kingdom that remain locked out of the country, plus those with valid ‘retirement’ visas. Here is just one such open letter as sent to The Thaiger…
Hello
I’m writing to you today to bring attention to a group of foreigners, expats who call Thailand home, whom have been stranded abroad since the lockdown began and are being completely ignored by the Thai government.
Much has been said recently about plans to allow certain groups foreigners to enter the Kingdom once again, including businessman, skilled labourers, foreigners married to Thais, permanent residents of Thailand, medical and wellness visitors, and lastly those residing within a yet-to-be-specified “travel bubble”.
None of this includes the re-introduction of general tourism at this stage. That simply won’t be happening in the foreseeable future given the narrative coming out of the CCSA and directly from the Thai PM.
Completely absent from these lists are another group of foreigners – those with retirement visas who live in Thailand – some calling Thailand home for a decade or more – who had the unfortunate luck of being outside of Thailand when the airport was shut down in March.
I am one such foreigner. There are hundreds more, and tales of their hardships and frustrations can found in several social media groups like HERE.
Thus far, in all of the media briefings, government announcements and editorials concerning the topic of allowing foreigners back into Thailand, not once have the retired foreigners stranded abroad ever been mentioned, by anyone. It seems that we are being completely ignored and are considered to be nothing more than “tourists” to those in charge. That, despite the fact that all of us have chosen Thailand as our home. We are members of our local communities, we rent/own property, we employ locals, we contribute greatly to our local economies, we are decent and good people. Thailand is our home and after 4 months of living in hotel rooms abroad, we just want to come home.
I understand that caution is warranted regarding opening up the country to foreign arrivals again. I have no problem with that. It’s often better to be safe than sorry. However, the fact that ‘businessmen’, ‘medical tourists’ and even just normal tourists from nearby countries are being considered for entry into the Kingdom before those of us who call Thailand home, is truly disheartening.
Many of us are receiving no support from the Thai foreign embassies. I came to Nepal for a 4 week trekking holiday and got stranded here shortly afterwards when the airports were closed. I have made several attempts to contact the Thai Ambassador in Kathmandu, but my emails and phone calls go unanswered.
I am writing to you in hopes that you can offer some help to bring awareness to our situation – we, the forgotten foreigners. I am happy to make myself available for an interview, as no doubt many others in the same situation will be too.
Thank you for your time and I hope to hear from you soon.
Kind regards
Michael Deslippe
All The Thaiger can do, apart from publishing all the latest information about this issue, is to urge people in foreign countries, with an urgent need to return, is to contact your local Thai Embassy.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India
Family’s home seized over unpaid 17,000 baht student loan
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
Saraburi man arrested for firing at radio station, fleeing in stolen pickup
What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?
Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters
Ambulance explodes just before patient is loaded
Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results
Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats2 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Food Scene2 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Business2 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- World4 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year