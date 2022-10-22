Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon

Published

 on 

In two or three weeks, those in Thailand will no longer have to worry about wearing a face mask in most places. According to The Bangkok Post, the Ministry of Public Health will soon cancel such mask-wearing regulations and accompanying fines for breaking such rules. The National Communicable Disease Committee has reportedly already completed a draft announcement that reflects the falling coronavirus risks in the country.

The public health minister must endorse the announcement. Once endorsed, it will be published in the Royal Gazette. Face mask-wearing has been mandatory for the past two years as part of the measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. Under the order, offenders would be fined 6,000 baht with repeat offenders being fined up to 20,000 baht for not wearing masks.

The government also recently cancelled the Emergency Decree on October 1, which has been in effect since the pandemic started. The controversial decree was criticised by many who say it gave the prime minister sweeping powers.

The ministry is also reportedly working on three laws that would provide financial compensation to deal with future outbreaks of communicable diseases. Such laws, however, won’t have retroactive effects. The first law involves compensating residents affected by prevention and control measures. Such compensation would cover medical expenses, damage to assets and income loss, and physical therapy.

A second law would deem that those who fail to comply with disease control measures would be required to pay compensation to the Department of Disease Control. The last law would see the Budget Bureau allocating 11.5 billion baht to cover risk allowance and hazard pay for health and medical personnel working during the pandemic and allocation of 384 million baht for vaccination campaigns.

Such agencies who seek disbursement are required to do so by the end of this year, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-10-22 14:16
Someone needs to explain this story. I thought they had already been scrapped but with a recommendation  to wear them in “crowded places” ??????
Havana
2022-10-22 14:32
14 minutes ago, Soidog said: Someone needs to explain this story. I thought they had already been scrapped but with a recommendation  to wear them in “crowded places” ?????? That was my understanding, 'crowded places'.
Havana
2022-10-22 14:42
The mask wearing can be likened to a poorly written Monty Python sketch. In CM, you go in one store, staff wear masks, enter your next store, no masks. The best one is the Dining Room of the Hotel I'm…
TSS
2022-10-22 14:54
haven't worn mask for over three weeks now-up here in udon incl. barber, dentist office. Have not noticed any disapproving looks or remarks from the locals, most of whom still wear them.😷 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather19 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport1 hour ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Hot News2 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness3 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending