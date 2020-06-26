Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India | The Thaiger

World
Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India
Those in northern India may want to rethink venturing outside in times of heavy monsoon rains as recent lightning has reportedly taken the lives of more than 100 people. The strikes are common in India during this type of monsoonal weather which has also caused widespread damage to property and trees. The states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have seen 83 deaths and at least 20 deaths respectively from this type of weather with 20 people in hospital after being injured.
The casualties rank among the worst in recent years as the Indian PM expressed condolences to the victims’ families. According to statistics, lightning has taken the lives of at least 2,000 people every year since 2005 which authorities say the high number is attributed to the many people working outside compared to other parts of the world.
In 2018 the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in only 13 hours, undoubtedly causing concern for those labourers who work primarily outside.
Officials have issued warnings for people to stay inside, but the problem may lay in those workers not being able to stop working due to various factors. Below are a few pointers to follow, by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, when the sky ignites…
- Seek shelter inside a large building or a car
- Get out of wide, open spaces and away from exposed hilltops
- If you have nowhere to shelter, make yourself as small a target as possible by crouching down with your feet together, hands on knees and head tucked in
- Do not shelter beneath tall or isolated trees
- If you are on the water, get to the shore and off wide, open beaches as quickly as possible
SOURCE: BBCKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
World
The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past
The Segway vowed to revolutionise how people got around, one of the main attractions being its futuristic look and feel when travelling on the 2-wheeled personal transporter. When first released in 2001, Segways took the market by storm and proved especially popular with tourists and police officers. In recent years they’ve been primarily seen at airports, shopping malls, military bases and warehouse environments; in other words, places with flat floors. But in real life, they’ve proven challenging to use, and the futuristic transporter will soon be tossed into history’s dustbin.
After a series of high-profile accidents involving presidents and athletes, Segway, which has been owned by Chinese company Ninebot since 2015, has announced that development and production will come to an end in mid-July. Many accidents were due to the need for riders to stand at a precise angle to travel forward – and if their weight moved too far, the system could spin out of control and throw them off. Some city centres have gone so far as to ban Segways altogether, and collections of Segway crashes can be found on social media.
Segway reports that 21 jobs will be lost at its plant in Bedford, in the US state of New Hampshire. In a statement, the president of the company, Judy Cai, said:
“This decision has not been taken lightly, and while the current global pandemic has had an impact on sales and development, it has not been a determining factor in our decision.”
Early models of the Segway PT cost 5,000 US dollars, or around 154,000 baht when they were introduced – more than a used car.
SOURCE: Sky NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?
Humans aren’t the only ones who become merrier when drinking Guinness, as apparently Christmas trees also enjoy the occasional splurge, and have been used to soak up the leftovers thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed on many bars and pubs.
The thousands of pints of Guinness, that weren’t drunk during the Covid-19 lockdown, are being used to fertilise Christmas trees instead, with many pubs and restaurants across Ireland and Great Britain having to return their undrunk Guinness to the brewery.
Guinness’s flagship brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin usually produces 720 million litres a year but had to scale back its production once the pandemic hit. The extra supply is also being used to create biogas, which Guinness leaders say could power the brewery in the future.
While the brewery produced solely canned products for supermarkets during the lockdown, the focus has reportedly shifted back to draft pints.
SOURCE: Sky NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
World
Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters
Penguins in the Antarctic seem to be much more well off when there is less ice in the sea and now biologists know why.
The reason is simple: penguins are slow movers when walking, but much more agile when swimming. The times when less ice is in the waters, biologists say it has a ripple effect for the penguins. Less ice means they can swim farther distances to find food coupled with more sunlight entering the waters to allow plankton to bloom.
Krill are the penguins’ main food source and they feed on plankton. The wider availability of krill in times of less ice means the penguins have more food and energy to reproduce-not to mention avoiding competition amongst themselves in hunting.
Penguins can apparently swim four times faster than they can run, according to Japanese researchers who used GPS devices to track the penguins’ habits.
But the new findings are only applicable to penguins living on the main “continental” part of Antarctica.
The opposite actually happens to the penguins that live on the thin Antarctic peninsula that sticks out from the continent or live on its islands. Antarctica has experienced a steady increase in the extent of its sea ice, even as the Arctic has suffered through a marked decrease, the researchers said.
Sadly, their thriving situation is not expected to last much longer due to climate change, with Antarctica also projected to see a decline in its sea ice.
SOURCE: Sky NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Emergency Decree could be extended a third time, through July
Lightning takes more than 100 lives in India
Family’s home seized over unpaid 17,000 baht student loan
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
The futuristic Segway will soon be a thing of the past
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
Surat Thani “cockle wars” are over, says navy chief
Saraburi man arrested for firing at radio station, fleeing in stolen pickup
What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?
Antarctic penguins thrive around less icy waters
Ambulance explodes just before patient is loaded
Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results
Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats2 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Food Scene2 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Business2 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- World4 days ago
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year