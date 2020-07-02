Connect with us

Economy

Thai Airways to shed only 5% of employees, while appointing new president

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai Airways to shed only 5% of employees, while appointing new president | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Debt-ridden Thai Airways has confirmed that it will only shed 5% of its 20,000 employees as part of its reorganisation. The former president of the carrier’s labour union says he met with the rehab panel, along with union and airline staff representatives, with the panel now aiming to cut only 5% of the airline’s workforce-down from the initial target of 30%. He says some redundant staff members will be shifted to departments that need more workers.

The airlines’ board held the meeting yesterday which also saw the appointment of board member Chansin Treenuchagorn, as the new acting president. Chansin was formerly the president of the state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT, and joined the board last month. They also accepted the acting president’s resignation from his post. Despite stepping down, former president Chakkrit Parapuntakul will continue as the company’s second vice-chairman.

The national flag carrier filed for rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 26 and the court accepted the petition the next day. The court is expected to hear the case on August 17.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Thai nightlife grapples with “new normal”

Jack Burton

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Thai nightlife grapples with &#8220;new normal&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: People.com

Thailand’s nightlife scene is grappling with a ‘new normal’ as changes upon its recent reopening see facemasks joining the normal bikini wear in red-light districts across the Kingdom.

After being forced to close for more than 3 months in order to stop the spread of Covid-19,bars, karaoke venues and massage parlours are in the latest category of businesses allowed to reopen under new conditions, now that Thailand has gone more than a month without any community transmission of the virus.

The reopening means a return to work for hundreds of thousands of people in the nightlife industry who have struggled to survive. “Bee,” a 27 year old dancer, who goes by her stage name at the XXX Lounge in the Patpong district, said:

“I lost all my income. I’m glad that I can come back to work in a job that I’m good at. I’m ok with the mask because it’s one of the precautions.”

All customers must have their temperature taken before entering, and must give a name and telephone number or register with the Thai Chana app. Inside, everybody must sit at least one metre apart, and 2 metres from the stage. But one British expatriate questioned the need:

“You can take a BTS train in the morning with 200 people on a packed train but then you come into a bar and still have to sit 2 metres apart.”

The government has staggered the reopening of public places over several weeks with schools, colleges and universities officially resuming yesterday.

Despite a low death toll (58 out of 3,173 infections- a relatively low number even within the region), Thailand’s economy is expected to sink further than any other in Southeast Asia, with the number of foreign tourists expected to drop 80% or more this year.

At the Dream Boy club in Bangkok’s Patpong Soi 1, bare-chested men with face shields tried to entice the few passersby off the street, but many businesses remain shut and those who have opened are only seeing a few customers.

“There are bars all over Bangkok that have been open for 10 to 15 years and now they are closed and they are not coming back.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nightlife operators warned: follow the rules or face closure

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Nightlife operators warned: follow the rules or face closure | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Tripzilla

Bangkok police have issued a stern warning to nightlife venue operators… follow the rules or be closed again. National police chief Chaktip Chaijinda has instructed officers to make sure entertainment venue operators comply with disease control regulations and that both service providers and customers understand the “new normal.”

The warning comes after a meeting of senior city police, the Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and more than 200 entertainment venue operators, in which they were briefed on regulatory compliance in the fifth phase of lockdown relaxations. He said entertainment venues that fail to adopt the safety regulations will be warned, and if they refuse to comply, will be ordered to suspend their operations.

Dararat Matkham, a restaurant and karaoke operator, said she’s relieved nightlife venues are being allowed to reopen, and has already put in place public health safety practices – she’s provided sanitiser gel for customers and microphones will be cleaned regularly, although customers are being advised to bring their own microphones. She says her premises will place tables in accordance with social distancing rules.

Somwang Chuenhathai, a “soapy massage” operator says his business has made it mandatory for masseuses to wear face shields or masks while working, and his premises will be cleaned before and during opening hours.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September

Jack Burton

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Straits Times

The president of the Thai Tourism Industry Council says confidence among Thailand’s tourism business operators fell to the lowest level in a decade during the second quarter this year, with about 2.6 million workers already unemployed and about another 100,000 expected to be laid off in Q3 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The gloomy forecast is the result of a survey of 770 tourism business operators between May 10 – 25.

He acknowledged that the sector has been hard hit by government lockdown measures enacted to stem the spread of the contagion, the closure of many business and leisure activities. The impacts caused domestic tourism to contract by about 99%, “because all tourist destinations were closed and there are no foreign tourists at all”. Although the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s ban on international arrivals was officially lifted today, foreign tourists are still effectively prohibited.

Tourism operators are more confident about a slight improvement in Q3, as the government has eased most domestic restrictions, and there is anticipation that as many as 400,000 foreigners will visit or return to Thailand in specific categories, generating revenues estimated about 20 billion baht, but still 96% lower than average.

“Unless Thailand opens its borders to allow foreign tourists to enter the country again the future will be even bleaker, because most of the sector’s businesses have no cash flow and no access to funding.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending