Nissan Thailand denies complete shutdown, only partially

Nissan Motors is slashing jobs and scaling down operations in Thailand as it grapples with declining market share and increased competition from Chinese automakers.

In a dramatic twist to its global restructuring plan, unconfirmed local reports suggest the Japanese car giant is planning to cut around 1,000 jobs in Thailand—part of a worldwide layoff affecting 9,000 employees announced earlier this month after Nissan’s financial performance failed to meet expectations.

The shakeup comes as Nissan struggles to hold its ground in Southeast Asia, where it has lost significant market share over the past few years. To rein in costs and reduce overcapacity, Nissan has been scaling down its regional manufacturing presence. The latest move will reportedly involve partially halting production at its Plant No. 1 in Samut Prakan, with production being consolidated at Plant No. 2 by September 2025, according to local sources.

A Nissan spokesperson confirmed the partial consolidation, attributing it to an upgrade in manufacturing equipment rather than a complete shutdown. The spokesperson reassured that “Plant No. 1 continues to operate as a major production site in Thailand,” dismissing rumours of its permanent closure.

With Plant No. 1 capable of producing 220,000 units annually and Plant No. 2 producing up to 150,000, Nissan’s production potential in Thailand remains robust. However, in 2023, the two plants produced just 102,000 vehicles, while local sales hit a modest 16,420 units—a stark reflection of the challenges facing the brand in Thailand.

Across the globe, Nissan’s struggles continue, with approximately 6% of its US workforce, about 1,000 employees, expected to take early retirement by year-end as part of broader cost-cutting measures. For Nissan, the road to recovery in both Southeast Asia and beyond remains uncertain as the automaker navigates turbulent market waters, reported Just Auto.

