4 monks arrested and defrocked for alleged drug-taking at Chon Buri temple | The Thaiger

Drugs
4 monks arrested and defrocked for alleged drug-taking at Chon Buri temple
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 4 Buddhist monks accused of taking drugs at a local temple. The Pattaya News reports that the 4 have also been defrocked, with the abbot of the temple ordering them to leave the monkhood. The arrests occurred over the weekend after the abbot alerted police to reports of drug-taking at a temple in the sub-district of Nong Kangkok.
Officers Nitat Weanpradap and Somkit Yanapan from Chon Buri police inspected the temple, arresting the 4 unnamed monks, who it’s understood have confessed to taking illegal drugs. Urine tests have been carried out on the 4, with Somkit saying the results confirm drug use, although officers have not named the drug in question. The 4 men are now in police custody awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
A quarantine hotel in the eastern province of Chon Buri is threatening legal action after a Thai returnee lambasted the facility on social media. It is the second Thai hotel to appear hyper-sensitive to criticism. In October 2020, a hotel on Koh Chang threatened to suean American guest if he did not apologise for his negative review of the property.
Dunyawit Phadungsaeng, who recently returned from San Francisco, opted to spend his quarantine time at the Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel and then posted a catalogue of photos and videos to document his ‘challenging’ experiences.
“It was probably the most terrible 14 days of my life. Don’t call it quarantine as it’s better called imprisonment. People said that (state quarantine) is okay and habitable. I didn’t expect it to be a fancy 5-star hotel, but have you ever been disappointed even when you had no expectations?”
Among Dunyawit’s complaints were poor WiFi, a TV that didn’t work, fungus in his bed, and a persistent smell that lingered even after he’d changed rooms 3 times. He also wrote about the cockroaches and mosquitoes in his room, adding that the hotel made him pay for insect spray to kill them. The post also mentions water leaking from the ceiling, but the real tipping point was the food, which he claims was not just bad, but unsanitary. He says that at one point, he found half a cockroach in a pasta dish.
His rant has now gone viral, forcing the hotel to issue a statement. However, the response, when it came, was not an apology, but a threat of legal action. While not naming Dunyawit specifically, the hotel says it has filed defamation suits against people it accuses of spreading lies about the property.
“Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel wants to notify any related agencies to stop any kind of actions that will defame (the hotel) and violate the law. Or else, we will have to take maximum legal action.”
Despite the threat, Dunyawit is not backing down.
“If you think I lied, please come and show people what’s going on. Don’t come to apologise later, because I won’t accept it from people who don’t sincerely mean it.”
Coconuts reports that phone calls to the hotel have gone unanswered and it’s understood to have suspended operations. Meanwhile, opinion is divided among former guests, some of whom agree with Dunyawit’s criticism, others who say they had a good experience. However, most are in agreement that the hotel has failed the crisis management test, with one Facebook user slamming the property for tarnishing the entire industry.
“You are an embarrassment to the hospitality industry, dragging the reputation of hoteliers all around the world down with you. If you don’t understand crisis management, you’d better close your business.”
Photos were posted on Topp Dunyawit Phadungsaeng’s Facebook page.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.
Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.
“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
The normally vibrant tourist hotspots of Pattaya and Phuket are aiming to re-ignite domestic tourism, now that the Covid-19 resurgence appears to be on the decline. Both locations had become completely dependent on domestic tourists following the first wave of the virus, but then had to contend with a second blow when Covid-19 staged a comeback in December. Now, the Bangkok Post reports that both holiday spots are hoping to lure the tourists back once more.
Pattaya has launched a campaign known as “Check in Chon Buri Free 500”. Guests who check into a hotel anywhere in the eastern province of Chon Buri will be rewarded with a 100 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at around 130 restaurants, spas, and tourist attractions. On the first night, 5 coupons will be handed out, up to maximum of 10 coupons for 2 nights. Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, from the Association of Chonburi Attractions, says the promotion is only open to guests from outside the province. Further information (in Thai) can be found HERE.
Meanwhile, Phuket has also launched an online campaign called “Have You Ever”, aimed at reviving tourism on the southern island. Phaithun Silapawisut from Phuket’s provincial administration organisation has called on Thais to share the campaign on Facebook, to encourage people to visit the island.
Governor Narong Wunsiew says that the natural beauty of the island means it doesn’t have to invest much to lure people back, adding that a new promotional video will highlight Phuket’s main attractions. He says the damage done to the tourism sector by the pandemic means it must now fight back to rebuild its economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
4 monks arrested and defrocked for alleged drug-taking at Chon Buri temple
China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Thailand
Facebook shuts down Burmese military news page, accuses it of inciting violence
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
2 senior officers investigated over alleged drug trafficking involvement
Border officials on alert for Burmese coup protesters fleeing military crackdown
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO
Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches
82 new cases, 0 deaths- Covid-19 Update
No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
- Patong4 days ago
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
- Bangkok3 days ago
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
- Crime2 days ago
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges