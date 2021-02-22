Poll respondents say politicians should be last on the list for Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger

A survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration shows that most people believe politicians should be at the back of the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed Thailand will receive its first vaccine delivery next week, with the arrival of China’s Sinovac jab on Wednesday.

Respondents to the NIDA poll said medical workers should be first in line to be vaccinated and politicians should get to the back of the queue. The poll surveyed 1,318 people between February 15 – 17, asking the question, “Who should be the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19?” Nation Thailand reports that those surveyed were over the age of 15 and included people from a mix of regions, education levels, and occupations.

The government has stated that healthcare workers in both the private and public sector will be prioritised in the national vaccine rollout. Various occupation groups are listed below in the order they should be prioritsed for vaccination, based on the findings of the NIDA poll.

Healthcare workers: 40.48%

General contractors/labourers: 14.41%

Tourism workers: 8.87%

All professional groups at the same time: 7.59%

Travel and transportation workers: 5.29%

Students: 4.93%

Business owners/self-employed: 4.85%

Civil servants/employees/state enterprise employees: 4.38%

Private company employees: 3.82%

Butler/maid/retirees/unemployed: 3.49%

Fisheries/farmers: 1.4%

Politicians: 0.48%

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.