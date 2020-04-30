Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia | The Thaiger

Hot News
Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia
A crocodile was hunted and killed after it attacked and ate a 55 year old fisherman. Reports reveal that villagers at Riau province Indonesia, on the central eastern coast of Sumatra facing the Strait of Malacca, got together to help to catch the crocodile.
When the crocodile was eventually captured and killed, the villagers then cut open the crocodile’s belly to confirmed if it had eaten the victim.
According to the fisherman’s friend ‘Toha’, on Sunday night a 4 metre crocodile pulled the 55 year old man ‘Syafri’ straight into the Lakar River. Toha managed to scramble up the muddy banks to safety after witnessing the reptile attack his friend at close quarters.
He says he tried his hardest to attract the crocodile’s attention before deciding to call for help.
While searching for the crocodile on the morning after the incident rescue teams made a gruesome discovery of the victim’s leg washed up on the river bank.
Not long after discovering the body part they managed to track and identify the suspected crocodile. They shot and killed the animal before bringing it up to shore and cutting its belly to reveal if it had eaten Syafri.
Once opening the crocodile stomach they found Syafri body parts being eaten whole by the crocodile.
Indonesian forest officials blame the villagers for not being extra careful in this area, where it is known to be the perfect habitat for saltwater crocodiles. Although the saltwater crocodiles are wildlife animals protected by Indonesian law. Heru Sutmantoro, the head of the Riau province’s Natural Resources Conservation Agency acknowledged the villager’s actions whilst saying they are unlikely to prosecute anyone over the incident.
“We received the information that the attack happened on Sunday night, we have long warned the public to avoid saltwater crocodile habitats and be careful around that area.”
“This was not the first attack, similar attacks have happened before around the Lakar River.
SOURCE: Daily Mail
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
North East
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
A 47 year old man undergoing treatment for kidney disease at a hospital in Nang Rong, near Buriram, north-east Thailand, has had his 5,000 baht government handout stolen – by a relative.
The man, named only as Narongsak, applied for the aid package, put in place to ease the economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, and asked a family member to check his account at an ATM machine to see if the money had come through.
Thai Residents reports that the relative, a 34 year old man named only as ‘Sompong’, checked the account, saw the transfer had been made, and then went on to withdraw 3,000 baht for himself.
It’s understood the victim’s sister filed a police report on her brother’s behalf yesterday, after which Sompong presented himself at Nang Rong police station for interview. While under questioning, he initially claimed he’d withdrawn the money on behalf of the victim, but eventually confessed it was for himself. He added that although he was not experiencing any financial hardship, he couldn’t resist taking the money once he saw it sitting in his relative’s account.
It’s understood that Narongsak has forgiven his dishonest family member, who is facing prosecution for theft. He has yet to return the 3,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Economy
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
Leading academics from Malaysia and Thailand say the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus will only exacerbate the substantial wealth inequalities in Thailand, a country where so many citizens are already at a significant economic disadvantage.
Writing in The Diplomat, M Niaz Asadullah from the University of Malaya and Ruttiya Bhula-or from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, say the collapse in tourism as a result of Covid-19 could not have come at a worse time as Thailand’s bruised economy was already limping along. Predictions from both the government and the International Monetary Fund seem to confirm that the economy may come off worst in the entire ASEAN region.
While no sector of society has been left untouched by the global pandemic, it’s the small traders and those who live hand-to-mouth who are being hit hardest. In tourist hot spots like Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, tuk tuk drivers and street sellers are out of work, with no indication of when that will change.
Thailand was never a shining example of economic equality prior to this, with a 2018 report by Credit Suisse reporting that 1% of the population controlled 67% of the nation’s wealth. Meanwhile, the bottom 10%, struggling with high debt or unemployment, had a share of precisely 0%. The disparity is shocking when compared with the wealthiest 10% in the country benefiting from 85.7% of its wealth. Now, the Covid-19 outbreak is set to make a grim situation even worse.
Unemployment will inevitably rise further, affecting the bottom 50% of the country’s workers, who already lack any guarantee of a regular job or steady income. They are further hampered by the current restrictions on movement, meaning many have been unable to get to work, thereby losing their source of income overnight. Most do not have the protection of a formal, legal contract of employment that would entitle them to certain rights.
The divisions in society can be further seen by taking a look at those who have been able to work from home, safeguarding their income for now. They are very much in the minority, with many households lacking the necessary technology and equipment to avail of this option. A survey from 2017 shows that only 3% of homes with a monthly income of less than 17,000 baht have access to a computer and an internet connection.
While the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand remains low compared to places like Singapore and Indonesia, this can change at any time without the right precautions in place. The government knows that, and its stimulus package to protect jobs and provide financial support to the worst-affected citizens is vital.
This includes the pledge to distribute 5,000 baht a month for 3 months to those who have only previously had informal employment arrangements. However, while the government anticipated that around 3 million citizens would apply, it has now received applications from over 27 million, with fewer than 2 million have been approved to date.
This resulted in protests outside the Finance Ministry in Bangkok and the discontent will not be helped by the criteria being applied. Applicants must have a savings account and internet access, which automatically excludes many of society’s less well-off, such as those working as street sellers and taxi drivers.
Bearing in mind that household debt in Thailand was already at a record high by the end of 2019 , before the virus even hit our shores, it’s not difficult to see that the current crisis has the potential to render a worrying situation truly desperate. It already has for so many.
The message to the government is clear: Thailand must do all it can to protect the most vulnerable in society, now more than ever.
SOURCE: The Diplomat
Environment
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
The birth of more than 200 green turtles has brought some much-needed joy to staff at one of Thailand’s top hotels on Koh Samui.
Between April 4 and 24, three nests hatched on the secluded beach at Banyan Tree Samui resort, and a total of around 200 baby turtles emerged under the watchful gaze of the hotel’s resident marine biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw.
Staff at the hotel made the discovery of nests on the beach in front of the hotel early in March.
Since a giant mother turtle laid the eggs on the beach, they’ve matured in the protective custody of Loyjiw’s team and the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea.”
“Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”
It appears that this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a sustainability team headed by a marine biologist, but the 5-star hotel was singled out last year by global watchdog EarthCheck as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.
Watch video of turtles hatching HERE
When fully grown, green sea turtles generally weigh between 110 and 180 kilogram and measure about one metre in length. It is rare in Thailand for a giant green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to lay eggs so close to a tourist area; most seek out deserted bays in the Andaman Sea to make nests. However, since the onset of Covid-19, hotels on Koh Samui have been ordered to close, bringing the popular tropical island to a standstill.
Several recent news reports have noted that marine life and wildlife have regenerated on many of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations since the coronavirus crisis began. Nests of rare leatherback turtles have been discovered on Phuket, and an increasing number of dugongs has been spotted close to Thai shores.
Banyan Tree Samui is located at the southeastern tip of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. The resort’s beach is sheltered in a cove, flanked by coral reefs, and isolated from the busy public beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.
SOURCE: Banyan Tree Samui Resort
