Crime
Tycoon’s prison term for attempted bribery upheld
The 1 year prison sentence for construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta for attempted bribery has been upheld by Thailand’s appeals court. Premchai’s case captured national attention in February when the high profile CEO and 3 associates were found surrounded by animal carcasses and guns in a protected wildlife sanctuary. Premchai, president of Italian-Thai Development Corp, was later released by the court on 500,000 baht bail. After the arrest, Premchai allegedly told park rangers that he would give them whatever they wanted if they let him go.
The head forest ranger of Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary led the raid to arrest Premchai and his aides for camping in a protected forest area. During the raid, authorities found firearms and animal remains, including those of a protected black panther. He claimed in February 2018 that Premchai tried to bribe him and other forest officials to let the case slide.
He submitted a 20-minute audio recording as evidence, in which Premchai is heard saying, “Is there any way you could help me out? Any measures to follow? If you need anything, I’ll get it for you.” The court found the recording to be sufficient evidence of attempted bribery, even though the bribe was not explicitly mentioned.
The sentence does not allow for parole. Another defendant, an aide, was found not guilty. The public prosecutor said that Premchai would appeal his case and posted bail at 200,000 baht.
Previously the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi sentenced Premchai to 16 months for weapons-related charges and conspiring to poach wildlife. However, the court found Premchai innocent of killing and eating the black panther.
The value of Italian-Thai Development dipped by 2.5%on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the day running up to the verdict.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Thailand’s Supreme Court has sentenced former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to 5 years in prison after finding him guilty of illegally owning shares in phone companies with government concessions, as well as conflict of interest, for changing concession fees and excise taxes to benefit his family’s company, Shin Corp. The court heard that Thaksin held a majority of shares, through proxies, in Shin Corp, which was granted a concession by the state, thus violating the Constitution. The case was suspended after Thaksin fled the country in 2006, but was revived after the proclamation of an organic law that allowed the court […]
Crime
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Police are claiming that illicit drugs, including cocaine, found in the blood samples of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in the infamous fatal 2012 hit-and-run case were for his dental treatment. A parliamentary committee invited officials yesterday for questioning regarding case. A spokesman for the committee told a press briefing that the panel questioned officers who handled the case as to why they didn’t press charges related to illicit drug use against Vorayuth despite a blood test proving the use of narcotics. Officers told the committee they didn’t press the charge because a dentist confirmed he had administered medicines, […]
Crime
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
One of the key witnesses of the 2012 hit and run incident, involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, died this morning as a result of a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai. He was one of two main witnesses identified by police in the case. The incident happened this morning just after 2am in the main city area of Chiang Mai, involving 2 motorbikes. Both riders were injured in the collision, sustaining serious injuries. But 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Police claim that CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake […]
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
First Lady of Brazil has Covid-19
Nok Air will survive despite bankruptcy: CEO
Banks get tough on loan criteria as economic effects of Covid-19 worsen
Europe bans US travellers for 2nd time in a month
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Hong Kong reverses daytime ban on restaurant dining after workers forced to eat in the street
Tycoon’s prison term for attempted bribery upheld
What’s behind Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections?
Pro-monarchy activists vow to fight on, refuse to rule out violence – VIDEO
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
- Events3 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
- Economy1 day ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Room rates drop as Thailand’s hotels feel the Covid pinch
Toby Andrews
July 31, 2020 at 10:24 am
Still not locked up though is he?
The next news is that he has fled abroad.
I would bet they even let him have his passport. They don’t want him they want the bail money.
It will probably be more than B 200.000