Connect with us

Thailand

Police seize clouded leopard rug after it was posted for sale on Facebook

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

Police seized a rug made from wildcat fur last week after it was posted for sale on Facebook for 7,500 baht. The rug appears to be from a clouded leopard and investigators now suspect it may have come from one of the two clouded leopards recorded on hidden camera in a rare sighting last December at the Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi’s Sri Sawat district.

The rug was examined by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. They pointed out 12 marks on the fur that match the clouded leopard seen in the video. Police suspect both of the clouded leopards seen in the video have since been poached. The leopards are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

After the rug was posted for sale on Facebook, police tracked down the alleged seller, 40 year old Thirasak Chaiphuthongt, and arrested him in Nakhon Pathom’s Sam Phran district. Investigators believe the rug may have been supplied to Thirasak by 74 year old Prakop Chosanap.

A home rented by Prakop in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district was raided by a team of forest protection officers and police. Prakop was not home, but police say they found equipment they suspect is used to carry wildlife carcasses.

Police seize clouded leopard rug after it was posted for sale on Facebook | News by Thaiger

Photo via Facebook/กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Thailand

Lat Phrao malls insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters

Jack Arthur

Published

11 mins ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the malls the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a Covid cluster from a mall. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.

The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question to up to the viewer’s imagination.

In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.

Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster. Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Patong Thieves cite unemployment for theft

Jack Arthur

Published

59 mins ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Patong Police.

Yesterday morning in Patong, a town in Phuket, 2 men, 42 year old Samran Luiprasert and 34 year old Amphon Boonchuaynamphon, were arrested by Patong police for stealing a coffee machine and 2 televisions from a restaurant. The men said they needed money to survive.

In the police report, it was said the alleged criminals were found after the owner of Safe Number One restaurant filed a police report of the theft from his business.

The police used nearby CCTV footage to identify the alleged thieves leaving the scene on a black Honda PCX motorbike. Further, police identified Amphon by a conspicuous neck tattoo, as well as tattoos on his arms and legs. Police then located Amphon on a building near Phra Mettha Rd.

When questioned, Amphon confessed to the theft, a Jura coffee machine and 2 43-inch Toshiba LED televisions, from Safe Number One restaurant. Amphon also gave up Samran as his alleged accomplice in the crime. Samran was subsequently arrested on a street behind the Government Savings Bank branch, according to the police report.

Both men have confessed to the theft. They reportedly said that they sold the stolen items and divided the money between themselves to pay for necessities they couldn’t afford since being unemployed due to Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Fire in Rayong kills 1, injures 6

Jack Arthur

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand.

Yesterday morning in Rayong, a province on the Gulf of Thailand, a fire broke out in an entertainment venue that was under renovation. 1 worker was killed and 6 workers were reportedly injured.

Around 8 am yesterday morning the Rayong fire department showed up at the scene, after being alerted to the fire. The fire department discovered a large one story building entertainment venue, “Flick Pub”, that had a large cloud of dense black smoke gushing forth, mixing with the air outside.

Firefighters began to put out the fire. After enough of the fire was put out, they were able to break a wall and gain access to the interior of the building. They were then able to rescue those still trapped inside. 7 people were then found. 1 person was discovered to be suffering from smoke inhalation, as well as burns. En route to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld until his relatives have been notified. The other 6 victims were also reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation and were hurried to a local hospital.

It took the fire department around 1 hour to put out the fire. At which point they began their investigation. They noted damage to the furniture inside the building. Also, the building had only 1 entrance and exit which made it difficult for those trapped inside to escape when the fire blocked the 1 entrance/exit.

One of the injured workers said they were living inside the building as they worked. He said that everyone had been at the back of the building, close to the kitchen when he, and a co-worker noticed flames and smoke inside the building. They roused the rest of the crew and everyone ran to the entrance/exit. Many of the workers suffered burns and other injuries while inside the building.

The fire is still under investigation and the building has been ordered closed. Out of fear of a building collapse, unauthorised people are forbidden to enter the structure.

SOURCE: Matichon Online The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending