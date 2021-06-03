Thailand
Police seize clouded leopard rug after it was posted for sale on Facebook
Police seized a rug made from wildcat fur last week after it was posted for sale on Facebook for 7,500 baht. The rug appears to be from a clouded leopard and investigators now suspect it may have come from one of the two clouded leopards recorded on hidden camera in a rare sighting last December at the Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi’s Sri Sawat district.
The rug was examined by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. They pointed out 12 marks on the fur that match the clouded leopard seen in the video. Police suspect both of the clouded leopards seen in the video have since been poached. The leopards are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
After the rug was posted for sale on Facebook, police tracked down the alleged seller, 40 year old Thirasak Chaiphuthongt, and arrested him in Nakhon Pathom’s Sam Phran district. Investigators believe the rug may have been supplied to Thirasak by 74 year old Prakop Chosanap.
A home rented by Prakop in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district was raided by a team of forest protection officers and police. Prakop was not home, but police say they found equipment they suspect is used to carry wildlife carcasses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Lat Phrao malls insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the malls the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a Covid cluster from a mall. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.
The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question to up to the viewer’s imagination.
In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.
Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster. Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand
Patong Thieves cite unemployment for theft
Yesterday morning in Patong, a town in Phuket, 2 men, 42 year old Samran Luiprasert and 34 year old Amphon Boonchuaynamphon, were arrested by Patong police for stealing a coffee machine and 2 televisions from a restaurant. The men said they needed money to survive.
In the police report, it was said the alleged criminals were found after the owner of Safe Number One restaurant filed a police report of the theft from his business.
The police used nearby CCTV footage to identify the alleged thieves leaving the scene on a black Honda PCX motorbike. Further, police identified Amphon by a conspicuous neck tattoo, as well as tattoos on his arms and legs. Police then located Amphon on a building near Phra Mettha Rd.
When questioned, Amphon confessed to the theft, a Jura coffee machine and 2 43-inch Toshiba LED televisions, from Safe Number One restaurant. Amphon also gave up Samran as his alleged accomplice in the crime. Samran was subsequently arrested on a street behind the Government Savings Bank branch, according to the police report.
Both men have confessed to the theft. They reportedly said that they sold the stolen items and divided the money between themselves to pay for necessities they couldn’t afford since being unemployed due to Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Fire in Rayong kills 1, injures 6
Yesterday morning in Rayong, a province on the Gulf of Thailand, a fire broke out in an entertainment venue that was under renovation. 1 worker was killed and 6 workers were reportedly injured.
Around 8 am yesterday morning the Rayong fire department showed up at the scene, after being alerted to the fire. The fire department discovered a large one story building entertainment venue, “Flick Pub”, that had a large cloud of dense black smoke gushing forth, mixing with the air outside.
Firefighters began to put out the fire. After enough of the fire was put out, they were able to break a wall and gain access to the interior of the building. They were then able to rescue those still trapped inside. 7 people were then found. 1 person was discovered to be suffering from smoke inhalation, as well as burns. En route to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld until his relatives have been notified. The other 6 victims were also reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation and were hurried to a local hospital.
It took the fire department around 1 hour to put out the fire. At which point they began their investigation. They noted damage to the furniture inside the building. Also, the building had only 1 entrance and exit which made it difficult for those trapped inside to escape when the fire blocked the 1 entrance/exit.
One of the injured workers said they were living inside the building as they worked. He said that everyone had been at the back of the building, close to the kitchen when he, and a co-worker noticed flames and smoke inside the building. They roused the rest of the crew and everyone ran to the entrance/exit. Many of the workers suffered burns and other injuries while inside the building.
The fire is still under investigation and the building has been ordered closed. Out of fear of a building collapse, unauthorised people are forbidden to enter the structure.
SOURCE: Matichon Online The Pattaya News
