Military joins hunt for agarwood poachers in Khao Yai National Park

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:46, 28 June 2024| Updated: 16:46, 28 June 2024
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Faced with a surge in illegal agarwood poaching, Khao Yai National Park Chief Chaiya Huayhongtong announced a bold new strategy today: Enlisting the military’s help to protect the park’s valuable resources.

Chaiya stated that poaching has increased significantly. The culprits are believed to have entered the park from the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok. With the park’s vast size and limited staff, the task has become too great for park rangers alone.

In response, Chaiya is seeking assistance from the First Army Region commander. Troops from an army barracks in Prachin Buri will soon join park rangers in patrolling the park’s borders on foot, aiming to deter and apprehend agarwood poachers.

The park’s statistics paint a troubling picture. Last year, eight cases of agarwood poaching led to the arrest of 13 suspects and the seizure of 73.6 kilogrammes of agarwood chips. Additionally, eight individuals were apprehended with 15 logs of Payoong, also known as Siamese rosewood.

This year alone, three incidents of agarwood poaching have been reported. Three suspects, including one Cambodian national, were arrested, and 23 kilogrammes of agarwood chips were confiscated. Moreover, 23 other suspects were detained for illegal logging activities, resulting in the seizure of 36 Payoong logs, reported Thai PBS World.

