Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

A 69 year old woman killed a 14 year old boy after mistakenly believing he had assaulted her grandson.

Yesterday, June 25, Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop Marotarakul reported the incident after Police Lieutenant Phatrawit Kittisirivuwan, deputy inspector of Khiri Ratthanikhom Police Station, received a report of a stabbing outside a house in Village 11, Tha Khanon subdistrict, Khiri Ratthanikhom district in Surat Thani province.

Officers arriving at the scene found a bloodstained ground and a motorcycle parked nearby. The injured, identified as 14 year old Tae-chin, had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 69 year old Janya, had acted upon a misunderstanding. Before the incident, Janya’s grandson had returned home after being involved in a physical altercation, accompanied by a friend.

Tae-chin, the deceased, had come to visit the friend who had accompanied Janya’s grandson home. Mistakenly believing Tae-chin to be the person who had harmed her grandson, Janya attacked him with a sickle.

Police are currently gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Janya on charges of intentional manslaughter, and efforts are underway to apprehend her for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a deadly dispute between two truck drivers ended in a fatal stabbing in Samut Sakhon province. Police were alerted around 6am on June 17 to the scene near the entrance of Kasetphantharam Temple and are actively searching for the suspect, who fled after the attack.

The victim, 39 year old Narongsak, was discovered lying in a pool of blood about 100 metres from the main road. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts and was barefoot. A preliminary autopsy indicated multiple stab wounds to his chest and left shoulder area.

His six-wheeled Hino truck, registered in Nakhon Pathom, was found nearby. Blood stains marked the roadway, and a pair of slip-on shoes was recovered at the scene.