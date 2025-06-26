Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

A fatal misunderstanding sparks grief and outrage

Bright Choomanee
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity
Picture courtesy of Thainews

A 69 year old woman killed a 14 year old boy after mistakenly believing he had assaulted her grandson.

Yesterday, June 25, Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop Marotarakul reported the incident after Police Lieutenant Phatrawit Kittisirivuwan, deputy inspector of Khiri Ratthanikhom Police Station, received a report of a stabbing outside a house in Village 11, Tha Khanon subdistrict, Khiri Ratthanikhom district in Surat Thani province.

Officers arriving at the scene found a bloodstained ground and a motorcycle parked nearby. The injured, identified as 14 year old Tae-chin, had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 69 year old Janya, had acted upon a misunderstanding. Before the incident, Janya’s grandson had returned home after being involved in a physical altercation, accompanied by a friend.

Tae-chin, the deceased, had come to visit the friend who had accompanied Janya’s grandson home. Mistakenly believing Tae-chin to be the person who had harmed her grandson, Janya attacked him with a sickle.

Police are currently gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Janya on charges of intentional manslaughter, and efforts are underway to apprehend her for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

