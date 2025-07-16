Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

Officials eye massive baht inflows as digital wallets meet holiday spending

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists
Pictures courtesy of The Edge Malaysia and Travel Daily Media

Thailand is taking a bold leap to cash in on the crypto craze, with regulators unveiling plans to let foreign tourists spend their digital coins directly on everything from street food to luxury hotels.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in partnership with the Bank of Thailand (BoT), announced a groundbreaking crypto sandbox programme designed to boost tourism and inject fresh capital into the economy.

Anek Yuyuen, Deputy Secretary General and spokesperson for the SEC, said yesterday, July 15, that the initiative will allow visitors to convert their digital assets into baht for seamless spending during their stay.

“This project will help support economic recovery and strengthen our tourism sector.”

Under the proposal, tourists will open accounts with licensed digital asset operators overseen by the SEC and transact via e-money providers regulated by the BoT. All participants must pass strict Know Your Customer (KYC) checks in line with anti-money laundering rules.

Visitors will be able to pay small merchants using the Thai QR Code system, with a monthly cap of 50,000 baht per person. Verified merchants—those who complete additional identity checks—can accept payments up to 500,000 baht monthly.

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Business World

The sandbox is part of Thailand’s wider push to position itself as Asia’s leading destination for digital asset holders. The country already boasts the highest cryptocurrency ownership in the region and ranks fifth worldwide.

Related Articles

Recent figures underscore the potential windfall: Thailand welcomed 35.54 million foreign tourists in 2024, generating 1.67 trillion baht in revenue, still trailing the 1.91 trillion baht achieved in 2019 before the pandemic struck. Officials believe easier crypto spending could help close the gap, reported The Nation.

“This initiative is expected to enhance Thailand’s appeal for digital-savvy tourists,” Anek said, adding that the consultation phase will run until August 13.

Woramet Chanseng, Investment Advisor at Merkle Capital, called the sandbox an important step toward transforming Thailand into a digital asset hub.

“The Sandbox experiment creates an opportunity for new capital inflows, increasing demand for the baht,” he said. “It could also lay the groundwork for a digital baht in the future.”

However, Woramet warned that challenges remain, including complex identity verification for both travellers and merchants.

If the pilot proves successful, officials hope it will set the stage for Thailand’s rise as a leading force in the global digital economy.

Latest Thailand News
Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts Crime News

Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

10 seconds ago
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists Thailand News

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

4 minutes ago
Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever Thailand News

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

47 minutes ago
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

1 hour ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

1 hour ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

1 hour ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

2 hours ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

2 hours ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

2 hours ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

2 hours ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

2 hours ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

3 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

3 hours ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

3 hours ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

3 hours ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

5 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

5 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

5 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

5 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

5 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

6 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x