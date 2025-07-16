Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

Aa Chinese crew member suffered severe injuries from an accident on a cargo ship and later succumbed to his injuries at 3.15pm, yesterday, July 15.

Deputy Director Natthaphon Sinpunpon of the Centre for Maritime Security in Surat Thani, along with officials from the Centre for Maritime Security Region 2, deployed a high-speed vessel, the Maritime Security 4003, to assist the injured crew member.

The accident occurred near Koh Phaluai in Don Sak district, Surat Thani province, at the coordinates latitude 9 degrees 36.99 minutes north and longitude 99 degrees 25 minutes east.

The vessel involved was the Chinese-flagged cargo ship Ocean Win Tori, which had travelled from Indonesia to load goods in Surat Thani, with its final destination being China.

The Chinese crew member, identified as 56 year old Wang Jiejun, was critically injured when a crane motor fell on his lower body and left leg. Despite efforts to assist him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Maritime Security officials have coordinated with related officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The deceased’s body will be sent for a post-mortem examination following standard procedures.

In similar news, a maintenance worker in Samut Prakan province died after being struck on the head by a machine. Despite colleagues rushing him to the hospital on a motorbike, he passed away en route.

On the evening of July 13 at 8.30pm, the Prakarn Rescue Centre received a report of the accident where the worker was crushed by machinery. A colleague attempted to transport him to the hospital, prompting a response from volunteers and a rescue team from Bang Phli Hospital.

Emergency responders found 31 year old Myanmar national Ye Aung Kywal Ye Aong Juay unconscious and without a pulse at the roadside near a factory in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict. Despite over 30 minutes of CPR in heavy rain, the worker was declared dead.