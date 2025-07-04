Masked burglar robs gran as family dog wags tail at thief in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A bold daytime robbery has rocked a quiet Thai village, with a knife-wielding masked burglar stealing gold and jewels worth over 130,000 baht while the victim’s pet dog wagged its tail at him.

The shocking heist happened between 10am and 11am on July 3 in Huay Yai, Chon Buri, when 67 year old Siriporn Kerdkum popped out for groceries, only to return and find her home ransacked.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “Everything was turned upside down.”

The thief, described as a man of medium build, around 165–170cm tall, made off with a glittering haul, including two gold necklaces (75,000 baht), two rings (60,000 baht combined), a diamond ring (30,000 baht), a gemstone ring (10,000 baht), and a nacre necklace (10,000 baht).

He also pinched a gold-framed amulet, silver belt and bowl, a Samsung phone, and a piggy bank full of cash.

In total, the loot is worth more than 130,000 baht (£2,750).

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

He got in by slicing through barbed wire behind the house, near a cassava field, and fled on an off-road motorcycle, leaving deep tyre tracks in the dirt.

CCTV cameras caught grainy images of the burglar, who came prepared, wearing gloves, a mask, and a wide-brimmed hat. He was seen deliberately turning cameras away and wielding a foot-long knife as he rifled through the bedroom drawers.

Most bizarrely, one clip showed the family dog barking before wagging its tail, as if it recognised the masked intruder, said Siriporn’s daughter.

“My mum is terrified he’ll come back We’ve got elderly people and children here. He had a knife, next time could be worse.”

Siriporn filed a complaint with Huay Yai police but was reportedly given just a routine daily log report at first, sparking frustration, reported Pattaya News. Officers later visited the scene and reviewed the CCTV, confirming the break-in route and collecting limited evidence.

Locals are now calling on cops to act fast before the mystery man with a machete strikes again.

