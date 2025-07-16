Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture

Thailand is under mounting pressure as trade talks with the United States teeter on the edge of crisis, with farmers warning that Washington’s demands could devastate local agriculture and threaten national food security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed today, July 16, that negotiations remain deadlocked as the US pushes Thailand to slash tariffs on pork, chicken, and beef imports, despite fierce resistance from the country’s farming sector.

Under the latest proposals, the US plans to impose a hefty 36% tariff on Thai exports starting August 1, unless Thailand agrees to open its markets more widely.

In response, the government has offered to cut tariffs on 90% of American products, but officials insist some demands go too far.

“The livelihoods of millions of Thai farmers are at stake,” said Sittiphan Thanakiatpinyo, President of the Swine Raiser Association of Thailand. “If the government caves in, over 100,000 pig farmers could lose everything overnight.”

Sittiphan slammed the plan to allow cheap US pork into Thailand, describing it as “trading the future of Thai pig farmers for a few export concessions.”

He noted that American pork producers benefit from heavy subsidies and use beta-agonists—banned growth enhancers that pose health risks to consumers.

Beyond price concerns, pig farmers fear a flood of imports will introduce diseases like swine flu, which Thailand has never recorded.

“It’s simply not worth the risk,” Sittiphan said.

Poultry and beef producers echoed the warnings. Dr Wiwat Pongwiwatchai of the Beef Cattle Association pointed out that local farmers are already grappling with falling beef prices under free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand.

“Adding US beef, produced with hormones banned in Thailand, would cripple us,” he said.

While livestock producers are digging in their heels, animal feed manufacturers see potential benefits in importing cheaper raw materials.

Somphop Eausongtham, Secretary General of the Thai Feed Mill Association, said the move could help Thailand expand its feed production and grow exports.

Still, the government is adamant that any agreement must safeguard Thailand’s food security and protect its farmers.

Pichai confirmed talks are ongoing with Washington and stressed the country would not sign any deal that compromises public health or agricultural livelihoods, The Nation reported.

With the August deadline looming, the battle lines are drawn, and the future of Thailand’s farming heartland hangs in the balance.