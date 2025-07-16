Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture

Producers fear cheap imports will destroy livelihoods and flood markets with unsafe meat

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Thailand is under mounting pressure as trade talks with the United States teeter on the edge of crisis, with farmers warning that Washington’s demands could devastate local agriculture and threaten national food security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed today, July 16, that negotiations remain deadlocked as the US pushes Thailand to slash tariffs on pork, chicken, and beef imports, despite fierce resistance from the country’s farming sector.

Under the latest proposals, the US plans to impose a hefty 36% tariff on Thai exports starting August 1, unless Thailand agrees to open its markets more widely.

In response, the government has offered to cut tariffs on 90% of American products, but officials insist some demands go too far.

Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture | News by Thaiger

“The livelihoods of millions of Thai farmers are at stake,” said Sittiphan Thanakiatpinyo, President of the Swine Raiser Association of Thailand. “If the government caves in, over 100,000 pig farmers could lose everything overnight.”

Sittiphan slammed the plan to allow cheap US pork into Thailand, describing it as “trading the future of Thai pig farmers for a few export concessions.”

Related Articles

He noted that American pork producers benefit from heavy subsidies and use beta-agonists—banned growth enhancers that pose health risks to consumers.

Beyond price concerns, pig farmers fear a flood of imports will introduce diseases like swine flu, which Thailand has never recorded.

“It’s simply not worth the risk,” Sittiphan said.

Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture | News by Thaiger

Poultry and beef producers echoed the warnings. Dr Wiwat Pongwiwatchai of the Beef Cattle Association pointed out that local farmers are already grappling with falling beef prices under free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand.

“Adding US beef, produced with hormones banned in Thailand, would cripple us,” he said.

Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture | News by Thaiger

While livestock producers are digging in their heels, animal feed manufacturers see potential benefits in importing cheaper raw materials.

Somphop Eausongtham, Secretary General of the Thai Feed Mill Association, said the move could help Thailand expand its feed production and grow exports.

Still, the government is adamant that any agreement must safeguard Thailand’s food security and protect its farmers.

Pichai confirmed talks are ongoing with Washington and stressed the country would not sign any deal that compromises public health or agricultural livelihoods, The Nation reported.

With the August deadline looming, the battle lines are drawn, and the future of Thailand’s farming heartland hangs in the balance.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place

21 minutes ago
Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity Thailand News

Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity

27 minutes ago
Fight for the future: Phuket steps up Muay Thai game with training blitz Phuket News

Fight for the future: Phuket steps up Muay Thai game with training blitz

35 minutes ago
Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture Business News

Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture

42 minutes ago
Thaksin to hear lese majeste ruling on exile anniversary Bangkok News

Thaksin to hear lese majeste ruling on exile anniversary

48 minutes ago
Thailand opens bidding for Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail 2026 Transport News

Thailand opens bidding for Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail 2026

56 minutes ago
Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis Thailand News

Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis

1 hour ago
Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt&#8217;s murder Crime News

Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

1 hour ago
20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks Bangkok News

20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks

1 hour ago
Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man Pattaya News

Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man

1 hour ago
Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash Tourism News

Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash

2 hours ago
Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge Pattaya News

Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge

2 hours ago
Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts Crime News

Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

2 hours ago
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists Thailand News

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

2 hours ago
Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever Thailand News

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

3 hours ago
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

3 hours ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

3 hours ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

3 hours ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

3 hours ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

4 hours ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

4 hours ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

4 hours ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

4 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x