Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place

Officials hail global recognition as bookings surge across the country

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place
Photo of Doi Suthep temple courtesy of Viator

Thailand has cemented its status as a tourism heavyweight after Chiang Mai was officially crowned Asia’s best city for 2025, leaving travel-hungry globetrotters buzzing with excitement.

The prestigious ranking, released by Travel + Leisure, placed Chiang Mai at the very top of its coveted list, scoring a remarkable 91.94 out of 100.

Bangkok wasn’t far behind, clinching third place with 91.34, narrowly edged out by Tokyo, which grabbed second spot with 91.39.

Photo of Chao Phraya river courtesy of Camera Destinations

Top 15 cities in Asia in 2025:

  1. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  2. Tokyo, Japan
  3. Bangkok, Thailand
  4. Jaipur, India
  5. Hoi An, Vietnam
  6. Kyoto, Japan
  7. Ubud (Bali), Indonesia
  8. Siem Reap, Cambodia
  9. Mumbai, India
  10. Agra, India
  11. Osaka, Japan
  12. Hanoi, Vietnam
  13. Taipei, Taiwan
  14. Singapore
  15. Seoul, South Korea

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Sasikan Wattanachan announced the achievement, hailing it as proof of Thailand’s growing reputation as a world-class destination.

“The government would like to thank the people of Thailand for their continuous efforts in maintaining safety, developing our cities, and welcoming tourists with kindness,” she said. “This recognition underscores Thailand’s potential for quality tourism and our readiness to become the tourism hub of the region.”

Photo of Sasikan Wattanachan courtesy of Bangkok Post

Travel + Leisure singled out Chiang Mai’s irresistible mix of rich culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. The magazine praised the city’s famous landmarks, including Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, which towers over the skyline, and its sprawling national parks.

Chiang Mai’s dedication to conservation also earned high marks. Elephant sanctuaries and eco-tourism initiatives have captured the hearts of visitors eager for authentic, ethical experiences.

The accolade comes at a time when Thailand is enjoying a surge in tourism. Officials see the recognition as an opportunity to showcase the country’s diversity, from Chiang Mai’s tranquil temples to Bangkok’s vibrant street life.

This year’s Travel + Leisure Top 15 Asian Cities list also featured popular destinations such as Jaipur, Hoi An, Kyoto, and Ubud, confirming Asia’s enduring allure for international travellers.

Local tourism operators in Chiang Mai are already preparing for a fresh wave of visitors. Hotel bookings and tour enquiries reportedly spiked within hours of the announcement, as curious travellers scrambled to experience the city ranked number one, reported The Nation.

With global attention fixed firmly on the north, Chiang Mai is poised for a record-breaking year. Meanwhile, Bangkok’s strong showing only strengthens Thailand’s claim to the tourism crown of Southeast Asia.

As Sasikan summed it up: “This is just the beginning. Thailand is ready to welcome the world.”

Chiang Mai News

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
