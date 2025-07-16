Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place

Thailand has cemented its status as a tourism heavyweight after Chiang Mai was officially crowned Asia’s best city for 2025, leaving travel-hungry globetrotters buzzing with excitement.

The prestigious ranking, released by Travel + Leisure, placed Chiang Mai at the very top of its coveted list, scoring a remarkable 91.94 out of 100.

Bangkok wasn’t far behind, clinching third place with 91.34, narrowly edged out by Tokyo, which grabbed second spot with 91.39.

Top 15 cities in Asia in 2025:

Chiang Mai, Thailand Tokyo, Japan Bangkok, Thailand Jaipur, India Hoi An, Vietnam Kyoto, Japan Ubud (Bali), Indonesia Siem Reap, Cambodia Mumbai, India Agra, India Osaka, Japan Hanoi, Vietnam Taipei, Taiwan Singapore Seoul, South Korea

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Sasikan Wattanachan announced the achievement, hailing it as proof of Thailand’s growing reputation as a world-class destination.

“The government would like to thank the people of Thailand for their continuous efforts in maintaining safety, developing our cities, and welcoming tourists with kindness,” she said. “This recognition underscores Thailand’s potential for quality tourism and our readiness to become the tourism hub of the region.”

Travel + Leisure singled out Chiang Mai’s irresistible mix of rich culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. The magazine praised the city’s famous landmarks, including Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, which towers over the skyline, and its sprawling national parks.

Chiang Mai’s dedication to conservation also earned high marks. Elephant sanctuaries and eco-tourism initiatives have captured the hearts of visitors eager for authentic, ethical experiences.

The accolade comes at a time when Thailand is enjoying a surge in tourism. Officials see the recognition as an opportunity to showcase the country’s diversity, from Chiang Mai’s tranquil temples to Bangkok’s vibrant street life.

This year’s Travel + Leisure Top 15 Asian Cities list also featured popular destinations such as Jaipur, Hoi An, Kyoto, and Ubud, confirming Asia’s enduring allure for international travellers.

Local tourism operators in Chiang Mai are already preparing for a fresh wave of visitors. Hotel bookings and tour enquiries reportedly spiked within hours of the announcement, as curious travellers scrambled to experience the city ranked number one, reported The Nation.

With global attention fixed firmly on the north, Chiang Mai is poised for a record-breaking year. Meanwhile, Bangkok’s strong showing only strengthens Thailand’s claim to the tourism crown of Southeast Asia.

As Sasikan summed it up: “This is just the beginning. Thailand is ready to welcome the world.”