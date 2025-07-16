Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

A Thai man remains at large after brutally attacking a four year old girl in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani, leaving the young victim blind.

The attack occurred on June 28, but only recently came to public attention after the girl’s family sought help from a local social media influencer. The influencer, who runs the Facebook page Ban Hia Charn Aui Ubon, shared the details of the incident online, prompting coverage by several news outlets.

According to the girl’s father, he was riding a motorcycle with his daughter along a community road in the Det Udom district when the suspect, later identified as Petch, approached with a group of friends.

Petch allegedly attempted to stab the father with a knife, but instead struck the child. The blade caused a deep wound extending from her forehead to both eyes. The girl required 50 stitches and, tragically, lost her sight as a result of the injury.

The father stated that he had no prior conflict with Petch and had done nothing to provoke the attack. He later received a call from Petch, who admitted to targeting the wrong person.

Petch then offered 200,000 baht in compensation and demanded the family drop all legal proceedings. He also threatened them with further violence if they refused. Fearing for their safety, the family turned to social media to make the incident public.

According to the Facebook news page เจ๊ม้อย v+ (Jmoi V+), Petch is now on the run. He reportedly left a message with a friend declaring he would never surrender and would fight to the death if confronted by police.

The shocking case stirred strong reactions online, with some Thai netizens making extreme comments, including calls for police to kill the suspect and donate his eyes to the victim.

The non-profit organisation Saimai Survive stepped in to support the girl and her family. The group committed to arranging cosmetic surgery to repair facial scarring and to seeking the best possible medical treatment in the hope of restoring her sight.

Meanwhile, police arrested several of Petch’s associates who were present at the scene and are questioning them to obtain information that may lead to his capture.

On Sunday, July 13, another young victim, an autistic boy, was kicked in the face by a stranger in the northern province of Chiang Mai. The attacker targeted the boy after a stray dog barked at him.

He demanded that the boy and his family remove the dogs from the scene, but they refused. When the boy’s mother told the attacker that she was not responsible for caring for the stray animals, he became angry and launched the assault.