Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity

Renowned water purifier brand Coway reassured customers about the quality of its products after a Thai female celebrity claimed the water from her device contained high levels of coliform bacteria.

The celebrity, Chanya Tamada, shared her concerns in a Facebook post on July 8, alleging that the water produced by her Coway purifier did not meet the advertised standards.

Chanya explained that she had previously relied on imported mineral water from a brand she trusted. However, she chose to stop her routine to reduce plastic waste, as the bottled water she consumed generated a significant amount of plastic.

She admitted she had never paid much attention to water purifiers until she stopped buying bottled water. After seeing multiple advertisements, she decided to purchase a Coway device.

Drinking over 3 litres of water per day, Chanya wanted to ensure the water was clean and safe. She contacted a laboratory to verify the water quality and received a self-test kit.

She insisted that she followed the lab’s instructions carefully, but the results allegedly showed that the water did not meet reverse osmosis (RO) standards, and it contained high levels of coliform bacteria.

Water contaminated with coliform bacteria indicates possible faecal contamination, posing serious health risks such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and other infections.

Chanya said she immediately contacted Coway’s customer service team to request a refund and return the device. However, she claimed the company complicated the complaint process, requiring her to communicate primarily via email. She also alleged that her concerns were ignored, prompting her to go public on social media.

Her post quickly gained attention online, as Coway is one of Thailand’s most popular water purifier brands, widely appreciated for its design and perceived quality.

Coway responded promptly, stating that all its RO purifier models are certified to international standards and manufactured under strict quality controls. The company promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and emphasised its commitment to listening to customer feedback.

Yesterday, July 15, Coway published the results of an official water test via its Facebook page. The test was conducted by the Centre of Excellence in Environmental Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, and the findings supported Coway’s claim: the water had been purified using the RO process and met quality standards.

The company suggested that the earlier test results might have been affected by improper testing methods, such as using non-sterile containers, testing in contaminated environments, temperature fluctuations, or delays in sample processing.

Chanya later acknowledged that her test may have been inaccurate due to the reasons outlined. She clarified that she had no intention of damaging the brand’s image and only wanted to ensure she was drinking safe, clean water.