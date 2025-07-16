Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity

Celebrity clarifies intentions as company points to possible test contamination

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity
Photo via Facebook/ Chanya Tamada

Renowned water purifier brand Coway reassured customers about the quality of its products after a Thai female celebrity claimed the water from her device contained high levels of coliform bacteria.

The celebrity, Chanya Tamada, shared her concerns in a Facebook post on July 8, alleging that the water produced by her Coway purifier did not meet the advertised standards.

Chanya explained that she had previously relied on imported mineral water from a brand she trusted. However, she chose to stop her routine to reduce plastic waste, as the bottled water she consumed generated a significant amount of plastic.

She admitted she had never paid much attention to water purifiers until she stopped buying bottled water. After seeing multiple advertisements, she decided to purchase a Coway device.

Drinking over 3 litres of water per day, Chanya wanted to ensure the water was clean and safe. She contacted a laboratory to verify the water quality and received a self-test kit.

Thai celebrity questions quality of water from Coway purifier
Photo via Facebook/ Chanya Tamada

She insisted that she followed the lab’s instructions carefully, but the results allegedly showed that the water did not meet reverse osmosis (RO) standards, and it contained high levels of coliform bacteria.

Water contaminated with coliform bacteria indicates possible faecal contamination, posing serious health risks such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and other infections.

Related Articles

Chanya said she immediately contacted Coway’s customer service team to request a refund and return the device. However, she claimed the company complicated the complaint process, requiring her to communicate primarily via email. She also alleged that her concerns were ignored, prompting her to go public on social media.

Coway water meets standard
The water purify model that Chanya uses. | Photo via Facebook/ Coway Thailand

Her post quickly gained attention online, as Coway is one of Thailand’s most popular water purifier brands, widely appreciated for its design and perceived quality.

Coway responded promptly, stating that all its RO purifier models are certified to international standards and manufactured under strict quality controls. The company promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and emphasised its commitment to listening to customer feedback.

Yesterday, July 15, Coway published the results of an official water test via its Facebook page. The test was conducted by the Centre of Excellence in Environmental Engineering at Chulalongkorn University, and the findings supported Coway’s claim: the water had been purified using the RO process and met quality standards.

Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Coway Thailand

The company suggested that the earlier test results might have been affected by improper testing methods, such as using non-sterile containers, testing in contaminated environments, temperature fluctuations, or delays in sample processing.

Chanya later acknowledged that her test may have been inaccurate due to the reasons outlined. She clarified that she had no intention of damaging the brand’s image and only wanted to ensure she was drinking safe, clean water.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tops Asia’s best cities as Bangkok grabs 3rd place

19 seconds ago
Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity Thailand News

Coway defends purifier quality after coliform bacteria claim by Thai celebrity

7 minutes ago
Fight for the future: Phuket steps up Muay Thai game with training blitz Phuket News

Fight for the future: Phuket steps up Muay Thai game with training blitz

14 minutes ago
Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture Business News

Farm fury erupts as US trade demands threaten Thai agriculture

21 minutes ago
Thaksin to hear lese majeste ruling on exile anniversary Bangkok News

Thaksin to hear lese majeste ruling on exile anniversary

28 minutes ago
Thailand opens bidding for Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail 2026 Transport News

Thailand opens bidding for Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail 2026

35 minutes ago
Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis Thailand News

Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis

41 minutes ago
Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt&#8217;s murder Crime News

Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

48 minutes ago
20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks Bangkok News

20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks

56 minutes ago
Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man Pattaya News

Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man

1 hour ago
Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash Tourism News

Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash

1 hour ago
Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge Pattaya News

Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge

1 hour ago
Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts Crime News

Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

1 hour ago
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists Thailand News

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

1 hour ago
Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever Thailand News

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

2 hours ago
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

2 hours ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

3 hours ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

3 hours ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

3 hours ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

3 hours ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

3 hours ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

3 hours ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

4 hours ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x