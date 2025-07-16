20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks

Thailand’s transport boss has come out swinging against claims that the government’s 20-baht flat fare scheme is just a handout for big business, insisting it’s about easing the financial pain of ordinary commuters, not lining investors’ pockets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit dismissed accusations from the main opposition People’s Party (PP), which alleged the low-fare policy is rigged to benefit wealthy corporations likely to score government subsidies.

“This is for the people. The public has long been burdened by expensive transport costs. If successful, this policy will not only reduce expenses but also help cut air pollution.”

The 20-baht fare cap has been a centrepiece of the government’s agenda since Suriya took office, pitched as a solution to the rising cost of living for commuters navigating fragmented ticketing systems across multiple electric train lines.

Currently, passengers must pay separate fares every time they switch lines, causing daily transport costs to balloon, particularly for workers travelling long distances across Bangkok’s sprawling network.

Suriya fired back at critics, pointing out that the PP itself had floated a similar proposal in the past.

“I don’t understand why they’re now accusing us of favouring wealthy investors when they once promoted the same idea.”

According to the minister, the flat fare initiative will require about 8 billion baht per year to fund, with a portion of that expected to come from the operating profits of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

Talks are ongoing with the Ministry of Finance to work out how to sustainably bankroll the policy in the long term.

Suriya said the government is determined to push ahead despite political squabbling, arguing the scheme could also help reduce congestion and pollution by encouraging more people to ditch their cars, reported Bangkok Post.

The transport minister emphasised that affordable, efficient public transport is vital for improving the quality of life in Bangkok and other major cities, where traffic gridlock and toxic smog remain stubborn problems.

“We want to make commuting fair and accessible for everyone,” Suriya said. “This policy is about fairness, not favouritism.”