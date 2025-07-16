Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

Bangkok’s most flamboyant seafood joint—famous for its cross-dressing, muscle-bound waiters—will soon sashay off into history.

Staneemeehoi, the legendary venue where diners were serenaded by dancing “Thai Hot Guys” in silky pyjamas and crop tops, has announced it will close on July 31 after nearly a decade of saucy performances.

The closure comes as the restaurant’s lease at Hua Mum Night Market expires, leaving the cult-favourite eatery scrambling to find a new home.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, management broke the news to loyal fans who have travelled from around the world to witness the camp spectacle.

“Dear Valued Customers, we would like to inform you that our restaurant will continue to operate at this location until 31 July 2025,” the statement read. “As our lease agreement with Hua Mum Market has come to an end, we will need to relocate to a new location.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support over the past nine years and four months.”

The owners signed off with a hopeful note: “We truly hope to welcome you again at our new location very soon.”

Since opening, Staneemeehoi has gone viral countless times on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, thanks to its flamboyant floor shows. Shirtless performers in mini skirts would gyrate provocatively between tables, clinking glasses and posing for photos with delighted diners.

The unique blend of seafood, spectacle, and gender-bending performance art turned the restaurant into an international tourist magnet and a local institution.

Even as the Bangkok chapter comes to a close, the owners—known as Dee & Wow—have revealed ambitions to take the party overseas. In a statement issued on July 5, they confirmed plans to open a branch in Kuala Lumpur, which will mark their first venture in Malaysia, reported VN Express.

While no new address has been finalised in Thailand, the team has urged fans to stay connected on social media for updates.

“Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest news about our next location,” they wrote.

For now, Bangkok foodies and curious travellers alike have just weeks left to soak in the restaurant’s trademark mix of fresh seafood and unashamedly flamboyant entertainment before the final curtain call.