Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

Owners eye Malaysia expansion as fans mourn the loss of iconic shows

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
56 1 minute read
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)
Pictures courtesy of Sathaneemeehoi Facebook

Bangkok’s most flamboyant seafood joint—famous for its cross-dressing, muscle-bound waiters—will soon sashay off into history.

Staneemeehoi, the legendary venue where diners were serenaded by dancing “Thai Hot Guys” in silky pyjamas and crop tops, has announced it will close on July 31 after nearly a decade of saucy performances.

The closure comes as the restaurant’s lease at Hua Mum Night Market expires, leaving the cult-favourite eatery scrambling to find a new home.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, management broke the news to loyal fans who have travelled from around the world to witness the camp spectacle.

“Dear Valued Customers, we would like to inform you that our restaurant will continue to operate at this location until 31 July 2025,” the statement read. “As our lease agreement with Hua Mum Market has come to an end, we will need to relocate to a new location.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support over the past nine years and four months.”

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The owners signed off with a hopeful note: “We truly hope to welcome you again at our new location very soon.”

Since opening, Staneemeehoi has gone viral countless times on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, thanks to its flamboyant floor shows. Shirtless performers in mini skirts would gyrate provocatively between tables, clinking glasses and posing for photos with delighted diners.

The unique blend of seafood, spectacle, and gender-bending performance art turned the restaurant into an international tourist magnet and a local institution.

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) | News by Thaiger

Even as the Bangkok chapter comes to a close, the owners—known as Dee & Wow—have revealed ambitions to take the party overseas. In a statement issued on July 5, they confirmed plans to open a branch in Kuala Lumpur, which will mark their first venture in Malaysia, reported VN Express.

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) | News by Thaiger

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) | News by Thaiger

While no new address has been finalised in Thailand, the team has urged fans to stay connected on social media for updates.

“Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest news about our next location,” they wrote.

For now, Bangkok foodies and curious travellers alike have just weeks left to soak in the restaurant’s trademark mix of fresh seafood and unashamedly flamboyant entertainment before the final curtain call.

Latest Thailand News
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

8 seconds ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

7 minutes ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

16 minutes ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

24 minutes ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

34 minutes ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

45 minutes ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

53 minutes ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

1 hour ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

1 hour ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

1 hour ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

1 hour ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

2 hours ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

2 hours ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

2 hours ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

4 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

4 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

4 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

4 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

4 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

5 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

5 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x