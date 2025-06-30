Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

Scene of grief as motive linked to escalating personal conflict

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection
Picture courtesy of สี่แควนิวส์ Facebook

A 31 year old man named Thanin was found crying beside the body of his older brother, 34 year old Anurak, following a stabbing incident at Suan Luang Intersection in Bangkok yesterday, June 29, at 3.30pm.

Police Lieutenant Phisanu Inthrachai from Khlong Tan Police Station was informed of the incident and dispatched officers to investigate.

According to Thanin, the brothers were riding a motorcycle together when a dispute broke out. During the argument, Anurak attempted to stab Thanin with a knife he was carrying. Thanin managed to wrest the weapon from his brother and retaliated, resulting in a stab wound under Anurak’s throat.

The brothers continued their journey on the motorcycle, intending to return home at the end of Soi Phatthanakan 20 Intersection 7, with Anurak driving and Thanin as the passenger. However, midway through their journey, Anurak suddenly stopped the motorcycle and collapsed.

Residents who witnessed the incident alerted emergency services, but Anurak was found to have no vital signs upon their arrival. The police have taken Thanin into custody for questioning and are proceeding with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

Man detained after brother's fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สี่แควนิวส์ Facebook

In similar news, a deadly altercation broke out in Nakhon Ratchasima early on May 19, when a 32 year old man fatally stabbed his uncle during a violent dispute that followed a heated argument.

The incident took place around 8.15am at a single-storey home in Ban Krabueang Noi, Phimai district. Officers from Phimai Police Station were dispatched after receiving reports from local patrols that a man had killed his uncle inside their shared residence.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of 53-year-old Wiroj Ngamchanat lying shirtless on his back in the middle of a bedroom. He had sustained serious head and facial injuries, with blood visible on the mattress. Authorities estimated that he had been deceased for around 13 hours.

