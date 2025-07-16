Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

Posing as top agents, syndicate convinced victim of fake drug links

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
59 1 minute read
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student
Pictures courtesy of Metropolitan Police Bureau Facebook

Police in Bangkok have dismantled a criminal gang posing as a fake director of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), who deceived a postgraduate student into losing hundreds of thousands of baht.

The group, notorious for its call centre scams, was apprehended at a popular shopping mall in the Bang Na area yesterday, July 15.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with his deputies and officers from the Central Investigation Bureau, in cooperation with officers from the Pho Klang Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The investigation revealed the gang’s scheme of impersonating officials to con a well-known postgraduate student from the Nakhon Ratchasima region into believing his bank account was linked to drug activities, leading him to transfer approximately 250,000 baht to the criminal group.

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student | News by Thaiger

The police arrested 41 year old Sarun “Golf” Krannasut, 24 year old Phamorntep Waenbap, and 35 year old Supachok Damrongchutinan, all with warrants issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court. Additionally, 49 year old Pitchayada Prakobtang and 35 year old Narin Sriwongchai were charged with fraud and computer crime.

Officers seized assets worth over 2.8 million baht, including bank books, ATM cards, and essential financial documents.

Related Articles

The scam involved convincing the victim to video call fake police officers via LINE, under the guise of verifying his innocence.

The fraudsters then transferred the call to Golf, who convincingly presented himself, complete with fabricated official documents, ultimately persuading the student to transfer money.

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student | News by Thaiger

Further investigation revealed that Golf was the head of a well-organised criminal network responsible for managing money withdrawals from mule accounts.

The gang had distinct roles, including accounting, secretarial tasks, and recruiting mules from rural areas, all to avoid suspicion and detection.

They operated by withdrawing money at various shopping malls across Bangkok, staying at different hotels daily for security, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the suspects denying all charges, evidence collected by the police points to their involvement, allowing for further investigation to identify and dismantle the broader criminal network. The suspects and evidence have been handed over to the Pho Klang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

9 seconds ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

11 minutes ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

21 minutes ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

29 minutes ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

37 minutes ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

46 minutes ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

54 minutes ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

1 hour ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

1 hour ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

3 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

3 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

3 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

3 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

3 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

3 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

4 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

4 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

4 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

4 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

5 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

5 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

5 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

5 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x