Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

Police in Bangkok have dismantled a criminal gang posing as a fake director of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), who deceived a postgraduate student into losing hundreds of thousands of baht.

The group, notorious for its call centre scams, was apprehended at a popular shopping mall in the Bang Na area yesterday, July 15.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with his deputies and officers from the Central Investigation Bureau, in cooperation with officers from the Pho Klang Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The investigation revealed the gang’s scheme of impersonating officials to con a well-known postgraduate student from the Nakhon Ratchasima region into believing his bank account was linked to drug activities, leading him to transfer approximately 250,000 baht to the criminal group.

The police arrested 41 year old Sarun “Golf” Krannasut, 24 year old Phamorntep Waenbap, and 35 year old Supachok Damrongchutinan, all with warrants issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court. Additionally, 49 year old Pitchayada Prakobtang and 35 year old Narin Sriwongchai were charged with fraud and computer crime.

Officers seized assets worth over 2.8 million baht, including bank books, ATM cards, and essential financial documents.

The scam involved convincing the victim to video call fake police officers via LINE, under the guise of verifying his innocence.

The fraudsters then transferred the call to Golf, who convincingly presented himself, complete with fabricated official documents, ultimately persuading the student to transfer money.

Further investigation revealed that Golf was the head of a well-organised criminal network responsible for managing money withdrawals from mule accounts.

The gang had distinct roles, including accounting, secretarial tasks, and recruiting mules from rural areas, all to avoid suspicion and detection.

They operated by withdrawing money at various shopping malls across Bangkok, staying at different hotels daily for security, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the suspects denying all charges, evidence collected by the police points to their involvement, allowing for further investigation to identify and dismantle the broader criminal network. The suspects and evidence have been handed over to the Pho Klang Police Station for legal proceedings.