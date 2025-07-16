Thailand opens bidding for Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail 2026

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is set to open the bidding process for the high-speed railway project between Bangkok and Nong Khai in the third quarter of 2026.

SRT chief Veerath Amrapal led a public consultation meeting to introduce the study, review, and analysis of the project’s bidding documents. This initiative, part of the Thai-Chinese collaboration, aims to align the project with the Act on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of 2019.

Veerath highlighted that the seminar is crucial for gathering insights from all sectors to ensure the project aligns with public and business needs while also modernising Thailand’s infrastructure for sustainable growth.

The project seeks to involve the private sector through a PPP model, allowing private entities to contribute to system installation, management, and maintenance along the Bangkok to Nong Khai route, enhancing safety, punctuality, and passenger satisfaction.

Veerath expressed confidence that both Thai and international companies will participate in the PPP bidding to operate the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway. Thai companies considered for partnership must have experience in managing rail systems, with approximately two to three firms currently meeting this criterion.

International firms can partner with Thai companies, and Chinese investors have shown significant interest due to the direct railway connection to China.

High-speed railway

Following this public consultation, SRT plans to hold a private sector consultation in October 2025. Feedback will shape the investment model, which will then be presented to the Ministry of Transport by December 2025.

The proposal is expected to reach the Cabinet for approval in the first quarter of 2026, with bidding documents completed in the second quarter, aiming for the bidding process to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Veerath remarked that initiating the PPP for the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail operation is a priority for SRT to launch the first phase by 2029. The civil works are currently 45.65% complete.

The private partner will manage and maintain the first phase from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, including project management and maintenance. The government has invested in installing systems and procuring four train sets using Fuxing Hao CR300AF technology from China, enabling immediate operation upon securing a private partner.

The second phase, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, has finished its design and received environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval from the National Environment Board. The Cabinet has also approved the project, and preparations for bidding documents are underway.

The civil works bidding for phase two, valued at 340 billion baht (US$10 million), is currently in the contract division stage, initially set as seven civil contracts and one maintenance centre contract, with completion expected by 2031, reported KhaoSod.

Once completed, the high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nong Khai will reduce travel time from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station to Nong Khai Station to approximately three hours and 30 minutes, marking a significant advancement in Thailand’s transportation system to international standards.