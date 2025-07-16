Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

A Cambodian couple was apprehended by police for illegally operating a pork stall in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district. The pair, identified as 31 year old Nga Phon and 30 year old Chanty Rav, were found selling fresh pork at a market in the Bang Chan subdistrict on Monday, July 14.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, working alongside other senior officers including Police Major General Kiattikul Sonthenen, Police Colonel Krit Koamnoy, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Chamnong Prasopsukmangdee.

The officers from the Crime Suppression Division 3 (Chor Por 5) conducted the arrest, seizing 18 bags of fresh pork, a digital scale, a calculator, a plastic chopping board, and two butcher knives as evidence.

Police surveillance at the market revealed the couple conversing fluently in Thai with customers, conducting cash transactions without accepting digital payments.

Upon approaching the stall, the officers identified Nga Phon and Chanty Rav as the vendors. Both people, who are married, demonstrated proficiency in the Thai language and did not require an interpreter.

During the arrest, the couple presented their alien identification documents, confirming their Cambodian nationality, reported KhaoSod.

The police charged them with working in a prohibited occupation as foreign nationals, specifically operating a retail stall without legal permission. The case is now being handled by the Nimitt Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Thai police apprehended two Cambodian beggars, one of whom was found gambling online.

Despite multiple prior arrests, both people had illegally re-entered Thailand several times. One of the beggars, a parent of five, reportedly earns around 1,000 baht (US$30) per day and regularly sends 6,000 baht (US$185) each month back to Cambodia.

This person had previously been detained on five separate occasions but kept returning due to hardships faced in their home country. However, remarks made by a Cambodian netizen online drew additional attention and ultimately led to the pair’s latest arrest.