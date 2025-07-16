Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

Longstanding family feud ends in arrest

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
58 1 minute read
Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman has been apprehended after evading capture for over 16 years in connection with the murder of her aunt, following a family dispute over an inheritance.

Yesterday, July 15, police arrested 47 year old Woraporn in Nakhon Pathom province under a warrant issued by Pathum Thani Provincial Court on February 5, 2009, for charges of collaborative murder and concealing a corpse.

The case dates back to February 5, 2009, when police in Mueang district, Pathum Thani, were alerted by Somchao, who reported his 50 year old wife, Boonthing, missing. He suspected foul play, potentially involving family members in their home in Bang Kradi subdistrict.

Upon investigation, police discovered a newly disturbed patch of earth about 50 metres from the house, which was swarming with flies. Digging approximately 5 metres down, they found a large black plastic bag containing Boonthing’s decomposed body, her head showing signs of blunt force trauma, and her wrists and neck tightly bound with rope.

Investigations revealed the culprits to be Visai, the deceased’s sister, and Woraporn, the deceased’s niece. While Visai was apprehended shortly after the incident, Woraporn evaded capture for 16 years until police tracked her to Nakhon Pathom.

In questioning, Woraporn partially denied involvement in her aunt’s murder, claiming she only intervened to help her mother during a dispute. She explained that a disagreement over the division of their grandparents’ land led to a confrontation where she witnessed her mother being pushed and reacted by pulling Boonthing’s hair and slapping her.

The situation escalated when Visai, another aunt, allegedly struck Boonthing on the head with a wooden plank multiple times, rendering her unconscious. Woraporn stated she fled in panic and was unaware of who buried the body, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

She later learnt of the warrant for her arrest and moved across northern, northeastern, and southern Thailand, frequently changing her residence.

Believing the case had died down, she returned to Nakhon Pathom to live with her child, where she was eventually captured by police. Woraporn has been transferred to Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis Thailand News

Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis

7 seconds ago
Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt&#8217;s murder Crime News

Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

7 minutes ago
20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks Bangkok News

20-baht Bangkok train fare sparks clash over big business perks

14 minutes ago
Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man Pattaya News

Pattaya woman flees after forced cannabis gummy intake by South Korean man

20 minutes ago
Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash Tourism News

Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash

30 minutes ago
Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge Pattaya News

Pattaya races to finish mega drainage project before next deluge

36 minutes ago
Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts Crime News

Thai contract teacher caught robbing gold due to gambling debts

41 minutes ago
Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists Thailand News

Thailand plots digital baht revolution to lure big-spending tourists

45 minutes ago
Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever Thailand News

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

1 hour ago
Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy Thailand News

Heavy Udon Thani rainfall causes flooding, electrocution tragedy

2 hours ago
Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s ‘Thai Hot Guys’ restaurant to shut doors after 9 years (video)

2 hours ago
Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears Pattaya News

Something smells fishy: Locals kick up stink over reservoir pollution fears

2 hours ago
Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital Phuket News

Mentally ill man nabbed after bag theft at Phuket hospital

2 hours ago
Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ham-fisted: Cambodian couple busted for illegal pork stall in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads Thailand News

Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

2 hours ago
Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind Thailand News

Thai man at large after brutal knife attack leaves 4 year old girl blind

3 hours ago
Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship Thailand News

Chinese crew member dies after crane accident on cargo ship

3 hours ago
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

3 hours ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

3 hours ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

3 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

3 hours ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

3 hours ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x