Woman captured after 16 years on the run for aunt’s murder

A woman has been apprehended after evading capture for over 16 years in connection with the murder of her aunt, following a family dispute over an inheritance.

Yesterday, July 15, police arrested 47 year old Woraporn in Nakhon Pathom province under a warrant issued by Pathum Thani Provincial Court on February 5, 2009, for charges of collaborative murder and concealing a corpse.

The case dates back to February 5, 2009, when police in Mueang district, Pathum Thani, were alerted by Somchao, who reported his 50 year old wife, Boonthing, missing. He suspected foul play, potentially involving family members in their home in Bang Kradi subdistrict.

Upon investigation, police discovered a newly disturbed patch of earth about 50 metres from the house, which was swarming with flies. Digging approximately 5 metres down, they found a large black plastic bag containing Boonthing’s decomposed body, her head showing signs of blunt force trauma, and her wrists and neck tightly bound with rope.

Investigations revealed the culprits to be Visai, the deceased’s sister, and Woraporn, the deceased’s niece. While Visai was apprehended shortly after the incident, Woraporn evaded capture for 16 years until police tracked her to Nakhon Pathom.

In questioning, Woraporn partially denied involvement in her aunt’s murder, claiming she only intervened to help her mother during a dispute. She explained that a disagreement over the division of their grandparents’ land led to a confrontation where she witnessed her mother being pushed and reacted by pulling Boonthing’s hair and slapping her.

The situation escalated when Visai, another aunt, allegedly struck Boonthing on the head with a wooden plank multiple times, rendering her unconscious. Woraporn stated she fled in panic and was unaware of who buried the body, reported KhaoSod.

She later learnt of the warrant for her arrest and moved across northern, northeastern, and southern Thailand, frequently changing her residence.

Believing the case had died down, she returned to Nakhon Pathom to live with her child, where she was eventually captured by police. Woraporn has been transferred to Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station for further legal proceedings.