Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

A heated altercation between two truck drivers led to a fatal stabbing in Samut Sakhon province. Police were notified at 6am today, June 17, about the incident near the entrance of Kasetphantharam Temple. Police are currently seeking the suspect, who fled the scene.

The deceased, identified as 39 year old Narongsak, was found in a pool of blood approximately 100 metres from the main road, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts without shoes. A preliminary autopsy revealed several stab wounds on the chest and left clavicle area.

His six-wheeled truck, a Hino with Nakhon Pathom registration, was parked nearby. Blood stains were visible on the road, and a pair of slip-on shoes was discovered at the scene.

Narongsak’s wife, a witness to the incident, claimed the shoes belonged to the suspect, who used a knife to fatally wound her husband before escaping in a 10-wheeled truck. The police collected the shoes as evidence for forensic analysis to identify the perpetrator.

According to Narongsak’s wife, referred to as Bua for anonymity, the couple was en route from Bang Bua Thong to collect plastic goods from a factory within the vicinity of the incident. While driving, they were tailgated by a ten-wheeled truck.

Narongsak initially allowed the larger truck to turn ahead, but later overtook it. This action allegedly provoked the driver of the 10-wheeler, who pursued them to the alley where the stabbing occurred.

As Narongsak exited his vehicle, the suspect approached him carrying a knife resembling a fruit cutter. Despite Narongsak’s attempt to find a makeshift weapon, the suspect, described as larger in stature, attacked him from behind, leading to multiple stab wounds.

Narongsak’s wife, unable to intervene due to the suspect’s size and armed state, could only watch as her husband succumbed to his injuries after attempting to return to his truck.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby intersection, showing the suspect’s truck following Narongsak’s vehicle closely. They plan to examine additional footage to trace the suspect’s escape route.

The police are determined to apprehend the suspect swiftly and bring him to justice. Meanwhile, Narongsak’s body has been sent for a forensic autopsy before being released to his family for funeral rites, reported KhaoSod.