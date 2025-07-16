Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever

Swarm spotted on mirror sparks number-picking frenzy

Buzzing: Thai motorcyclist’s bee TikTok video sparks lottery fever
Photo via TikTok/ @pimpitchayasornk

A Thai TikToker attracted the attention of lottery enthusiasts after posting a buzzing video showing a swarm of bees building a hive on the side mirror of a motorcycle parked by the roadside in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The TikTok user, @pimpitchayasornk, shared the video on July 10 with the caption, “Go all out! #Lottery @LuckyNumbers #AllTimeLuckyLotteryNumbers.” In the video, she also included on-screen text that read, “Left my motorcycle parked and encountered this. Looking forward to the lottery results today, July 16!”

The video shows the male motorcycle owner attempting to drive the bees away using smoke from incense, but the swarm appeared unfazed. The TikToker also zoomed in on the bike’s registration plate, คมย 584, in case any viewers wished to use the numbers for their lottery picks.

After the video went viral, the TikToker clarified the situation in the comments section. She explained that the man had parked his motorcycle there to eat at a noodle shop and to buy additional food at the market.

Upon returning a few hours later, he discovered that the right-side mirror of his motorcycle was covered with bees. The TikToker did not confirm when the bees eventually buzzed off.

Bees bring lucky lottery numbers
Photo via TikTok/ @pimpitchayasornk

Viewers flooded the comments section with excitement, each hoping to divine lucky numbers from the incident. Among the comments were…

“The registration plate is the same as mine. I’ve been playing those numbers for seven years and never won.”

“The plate ends in 84, same as mine. I’m definitely going with 84!”

“I hope my mum doesn’t see this—I don’t want her spending my new computer budget on lottery tickets.”

“Could you please count the number of bees for me?”

“What date did this happen? I’m using that instead.”

Video of bees on side car motorcycle mirror draws attentions from lottery lovers
Photo via TikTok/ @pimpitchayasornk

Each lottery hopeful had their own method of interpreting the event. The next Government Lottery draw is scheduled to take place late today, July 16.

@pimpitchayasornk

มี100×100. .#หวย #เลขมงคล #เลขเด็ดเข้าทุกงวด

♬ ลาลาบินv3 – YONIA

