Thailand anticipates record 2.4 million Indian tourists despite Air India crash

Indian arrivals to Thailand remain strong, despite a recent Air India aircraft accident, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasting a record 2.4 million arrivals from India this year. This resilience contrasts with a sluggish short-haul market trend.

The TAT has announced that several airlines are interested in joining a forthcoming 750-million-baht flight stimulus programme.

ASEAN Executive Director, Patsee Permvongsenee, for the, South Asia, and South Pacific region at TAT, highlighted Thailand’s popularity among Indian tourists, citing a travel time of four to five hours by air and a visa-free scheme that simplifies trip planning.

By July 13, Thailand had welcomed 1.26 million Indian tourists, making India the third largest inbound market after Malaysia and China, with 2.45 million and 2.43 million arrivals, respectively. Patsee noted that young millennials, wedding groups, and business groups using incentive programmes are key segments.

The Thai government’s stimulus scheme includes a 150-million-baht (US$4.5 million) subsidy for incentive groups, aimed at increasing Indian tourist numbers, complementing similar initiatives by TAT’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Siriges-a-nong Trirattanasongpol, director of TAT’s New Delhi office, mentioned that although the Air India crash affected Indian travel sentiment, many tourists still plan to visit Thailand during the low season.

The joint-promotion between TAT and Air India has been suspended, but collaboration with other airlines continues. The Indian government is offering more slots for foreign carriers to operate flights to Indian cities. The readiness of the new Noida International Airport, expected to be completed this year, is also being monitored for flight expansion opportunities.

Korakot Chatasingh, chief commercial officer of Thai Airways, stated that the Indian market could compensate for the current decline in the Chinese market. Many Indian travellers use Thai Airways to connect to other Southeast Asian destinations, such as Indonesia.

The airline currently operates flights to eight Indian cities, including 22 flights per week to Delhi and 11 flights per week to Mumbai. A feasibility study is underway for potential flights to Noida International Airport, which could attract tourists due to its proximity to the Taj Mahal.

Several airlines, including Thai Lion Air, Vietjet Thailand, Norse Atlantic, British Airways, ITA Airways, and United Airlines, are interested in the subsidy programme, which aims to add 500,000 inbound tourist arrivals by offering support of 500 baht (US$15) per passenger, reported Bangkok Post.

