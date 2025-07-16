Thailand fights back as Myanmar pollution threatens health crisis

Officials pledge swift action as contaminated waterways endanger thousands of border residents

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
55 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of Department of Water Resources Facebook

Thailand has launched an urgent crackdown on toxic cross-border pollution after dangerous levels of heavy metals were detected flowing into northern rivers from Myanmar, sparking fears of a looming health and environmental disaster.

Yesterday, July 15, the Cabinet officially endorsed recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to protect communities along the Kok and Sai rivers, where contamination has already harmed residents and now threatens to spread further into the Mekong River basin.

“The government recognises the serious health risks posed by this pollution and is taking immediate action,” a spokesperson said.

The plan involves a two-pronged approach—domestic safeguards and international diplomacy—to tackle the crisis head-on.

The Pollution Control Department will ramp up water and sediment testing, while enhancing early warning systems to detect contamination faster.

The Ministry of Public Health pledged free health screenings for affected communities to identify and treat heavy metal exposure promptly.

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Clean drinking water will be prioritised, with the Provincial Waterworks Authority and local officials rolling out long-term solutions to secure safe supplies.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism will assess the damage to crops and visitor confidence, and develop support measures for farmers and businesses suffering economic fallout.

Funding will also be allocated for toxin removal, ecosystem restoration, and conservation of vital forests and wetlands to protect the watershed’s long-term health.

To better coordinate this sweeping response, the Upper Mekong River Basin Committee will serve as the main hub, while the National Water Resources Committee has been urged to shake up local sub-committees in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to boost effectiveness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with opening talks with Myanmar, aiming to end the mining practices blamed for the contamination. Diplomatic channels will be explored bilaterally and through regional forums to pressure source countries into action, The Nation reported.

“The ministry will establish frameworks for international cooperation and update domestic laws to improve prevention and remediation,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been named the lead agency overseeing the mission, with progress reports due to the Cabinet Secretariat within 30 days.

As officials rush to contain the crisis, residents along the northern rivers are bracing for a long battle to reclaim their health, livelihoods, and clean water.

