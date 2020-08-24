Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
PHOTO: Sanook
A teenage girl allegedly stole a total of 2 million baht from her younger peers in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Around 10 students, all around 14 to 16 years old, filed police reports with help from their parents.

Thai media reports the 17 year old girl’s name as Wawa. She allegedly ran a savings reward scheme at the local high school using a Facebook page to share posts enticing others to get involved in her program.

A popular program was to save 500 baht per day and get 1,000 baht in returns. Another was to save 500 baht a day for 10 days and get 3,200 baht in returns. Those who recommended the programs to 60 people would get around 5,000 to 10,000 baht from Wawa.

An 18 year old student told Thai media she referred more than 200 customers to Wawa. She says she always got a lot of money back, but then says Wawa disappeared on August 3.

While some students got paid, others lost a lot of money. 51 year old Sarawut says Wawa stole more than 400,000 baht from his daughter. He says his daughter, a student at the Nong Ruea Wittiyalai School, sells skincare products online to help support her family and add to her savings account. Sarawut says his daughter noticed many of her friends had more money and they told her about Wawa’s saving program.

Before filing a police report, some students and their parents drove to Wawa’s home to ask for their money back, but they were not successful.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 24, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Wow she has all the skills to become a future Thai politician.

    lol

    Reply

Crime

Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Police found around 140,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi, Central Thailand. Police arrested the driver, 49 year old Chen Sichan. The driver says he picked up the drugs from the Three Pagodas Pass, a Myanmar-Thailand border checkpoint, according to police. The drugs would be driven to a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town and Sichan would be paid 50,000 baht upon delivery. Police stopped the truck at a checkpoint down the road south of the Three Pagodas Pass. Military and police officers at the stop searched the truck and found 70 packages hidden in […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Murder suspect captured after motorbike crash

Jack Burton

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Murder suspect captured after motorbike crash | The Thaiger
PHOTO: posttoday.com

Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say a man with 3 arrest warrants, 1 each for for murder, attempted murder and robbery, was caught after a motorcycle incident in the early hours of this morning in the city’s central district. The Surat Thani police chief said that at about 12.10am a motorcycle ran off the road at a bend and slammed into a power post. It happened on the outbound side of Surat Thani-Ban Nasan road in front of the Southland Rubber Company in tambon Makham Tia. The motorcycle’s driver suffered a neck injury. He was helped at […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Grandmother sentenced for pimping granddaughter

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Grandmother sentenced for pimping granddaughter | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A grandmother in Thailand’s South has been given a 55 year prison sentence for offering her 14 year old granddaughter for sex to a local politician. The Foundation for Children, Youth and Families announced yesterday that the court handed the sentence to the defendant, identified as Sakol Phodee, on Wednesday. Chuwit Jantaros, secretary-general of the foundation said the court found Sakol guilty of 11 counts of “luring minors for indecent purposes.” Each count counts carries 10 years in prison. The grandmother’s sentence was halved to 55 years under a maximum reduction limit set by the Criminal Code, because the woman […]

Continue Reading
