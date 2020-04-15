image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Bangkok have arrested yet another suspect in the infamous Forex-3D Ponzi scheme which duped thousands with false promises of high returns and resulted in losses of tens of billions of baht. Department of Special Investigation officials have now arrested 30 year old Sitthanat Pho-ngern on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

He’s charged with luring people to invest in fraudulent deals by unlicensed online Forex brokering. He operated his forex scam from an apartment in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. Learn more about how Forex-3D has affected people’s lives HERE.

Sitthanat was immediately given a physical examination as a precaution against Covid-19 transmission. His temperature was a normal 36.4°C and he has no record of chronic disease or history of travelling to high risk areas.

But the DSI deputy director-general says that although restrictions have been imposed under the national state of emergency, the DSI is continuing its investigations into special criminal cases.

About 3,000 people have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year. It is estimated the victims invested 1.58 billion baht in total. They believed they were trading in foreign currencies.

The DSI has already seized property and assets valued at hundreds of millions of baht from other suspects in the case.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thai Life

Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Gulf News

Once a familiar site in neighbourhoods throughout the country, Thai grocery trucks are making a comeback. The trucks, essentially makeshift mobile shops, are once again bringing everything from mangoes and dried chillies to fresh meat to people forced indoors by the national state of emergency declared to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Such trucks were a staple of Thai life before shopping malls, with their big supermarkets and convenience stores with microwave-ready meals, nearly drove them out of business. Now the coronavirus outbreak has given them a new lease on life. People emerge from homes and choose from display racks packed with bags of produce on the back of the truck. The drivers put themselves at substantial risk, but business is booming.

“Although I’m scared of the virus, I still have to come out and sell, otherwise customers won’t have anything to eat.”

One driver said business had been good since the virus emerged in January, increasing his daily profits 20–30%

The director of a wholesale market serving hundreds of trucks in Bangkok, also says the virus outbreak has been good for a business that had been in decline for years.

“Over the years, customers have gradually changed their behaviour because they have more choices, more access to products than before. But once COVID-19 hit, the trucks are doing better because more people are staying home.”

As of today Thailand has reported 2,643 confirmed cases of the virus and 43 fatalities.

The government is desperately trying to limit social gatherings. All 77 provinces have declared alcohol bans, and shopping malls have been ordered closed except for restaurant deliveries and supermarkets. A 10pm-4am curfew remains in force nationwide.

A sign of hope though today with Chonburi province mulling re-opening some shops and services, and hotels, from May 1.

SOURCE: Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Post

A young man in Bangkok has been arrested for peddling fake medical certificates on Facebook Marketplace. Police arrested 24 year old Phitchayaphat Somsri at a house in Lat Phrao district for selling the false certificates, including for Covid-19, for up to 1000 baht each, and say he used quite a number of tools in manufacturing them.

A spokesman says the tools included 17 stamps with the names of hospitals, both private and public, 95 fake medical certificates, a computer containing forms from 65 hospitals, a mobile phone and also two books of Thailand Post’s EMS labels.

The arrest comes after Tourist Police received a complaint that a Facebook user was producing fake doctor certificates and selling them online to those wanting to use them for sick leave, job applications or other purposes. Police say both Thais and foreigners were among his customers.

Investigators coordinated with the Central Investigation Bureau to track down the Facebook Marketplace page Admin. The fee was 800-1,000 baht each.

Investigators then got a warrant to search the man’s house leading to the arrest. Phitchayaphat confessed to owning the Facebook Marketplace page, selling dodgy medical certificates both in Thai and English. He claimed he’d been doing it for about a year.

The suspect implicated a woman named “Pub” who he claimed hired him and sent him the fake hospital stamps and other items. He claimed he got 400 baht per certificate and earned about 40,000-50,000 baht a month.

Tourist Police say they’ll extend the investigation to find Pub. They handed Phitchayaphat over to Chok Chai police station for prosecution.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: engnews24h.com

Staff at the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Prawet district of southeastern Bangkok got a surprise this week when a lone armed robber came in off the street, out of the torrential rain, and stole 106,000 baht.

Brandishing a pistol, the man, caught on security cameras, wore a sky blue cap, a facemask, black shirt, jeans and trainers. He went up to the first counter and told the clerk to get on the floor.

He then helped himself to 106,000 baht before disappearing on a black Honda Click motorcycle with the registration SCV 683 .

Police were notified of the incident at about 3pm on Monday. They believe the culprit is a Thai man about 30 years old. It is presumed that with the proceeds of his crime the suspect will be able to upgrade to at least a Honda Scoopy.

Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News | engnews.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending