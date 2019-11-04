Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme | The Thaiger

Crime
Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme
The Thai justice ministry has revealed that one hundred victims were preparing to press the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to consider the “Forex-3D” Ponzi scam case as one with ‘special status’.
There are thought to be up to 30,000 victims of the scheme was offering 10% interest per month to investors, sometimes the interest on offer was a lot higher. Current losses on the scheme have so far accumulated to around 4 billion baht.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin says he is now investigating personally after claims that “Forex-3D” was nothing more than a Ponzi or pyramid selling scheme – a scam set up to intentionally part people from their money.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying that they are a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened “were caused by members acting illegally”, and that the company “has no connection to such activities”.
The representatives of the existing group organising legal action against the operators of the scheme will be meeting the DSI on Thursday this week. Meanwhile the DSI made an appeal for further victims to come forward by using a QR code.
It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
A UK national is now in custody in Koh Phangan following an arrest for for drug possession with intent to sell. The arrest followed a tip-off that a foreigner, riding a Harley Davidson around the island, was selling drugs to tourists on the island.
Police say that 36 year old Matthew Beresford was stopped after “acting suspiciously”. He was riding his Harley Davidson at the time. Police searched his room found 0.4 grams of heroin, 0.2 grams of MDMA, 51 grams of morphine and 185 grams of marijuana. None of the amounts of drugs seized were trafficable quantities.
Meanwhile, last Friday a 31 year old British man was arrested in Pattaya, wanted for extradition on drug charges. He was caught by Crime Suppression police in Pattaya. Crime Suppression Division police arrested British citizen, Mark Rumble, in Pattaya.
Police claim the British Embassy had asked the Thai Foreign Ministry to help track down Mr Rumble. He is alleged to have committed a string of drug offences in the UK. He is alleged to have fled the UK to Thailand to avoid charges. CSD investigators found Rumble had entered Thailand on October 11 on a 30 day visa. They tracked him down to the house in Pattaya.
Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands
At least 1,000 people have fallen for the ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scheme, with losses currently estimated at 10 billion baht. Victims and their lawyers have already filed reports with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Dozens showed up in front of the DSI HQ with posters showing the faces of people allegedly connected to the scheme. Victims have asked the DSI to speed the prosecution process and to create a QR code that will allow victims enable file their complaints online.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation. It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying being a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened were caused by members acting illegally, and that the company has no connection to such activities. Victims say that if the company is truly innocent, they should have no problem visiting the DSI in person.
Last week the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the DSI as well.
The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.
Last Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.
Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case
A 39 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries over the ‘Chiang Mai refrigerator murder’ and was arrested in Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with murdering a wealthy nun and stealing nearly two million baht in cash from her ATM card.
A manhunt kicked off after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai. She had been dead for about two weeks.
Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.
The accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, insisting he acted alone, according to police. He said he forced the woman to give him her ATM code, which he then used to take 140,000 baht in cash from the ATM each day.
