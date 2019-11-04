Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

The Thai justice ministry has revealed that one hundred victims were preparing to press the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to consider the “Forex-3D” Ponzi scam case as one with ‘special status’.

There are thought to be up to 30,000 victims of the scheme was offering 10% interest per month to investors, sometimes the interest on offer was a lot higher. Current losses on the scheme have so far accumulated to around 4 billion baht.

Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.

The justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin says he is now investigating personally after claims that “Forex-3D” was nothing more than a Ponzi or pyramid selling scheme – a scam set up to intentionally part people from their money.

There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation.

Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying that they are a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened “were caused by members acting illegally”, and that the company “has no connection to such activities”.

The representatives of the existing group organising legal action against the operators of the scheme will be meeting the DSI on Thursday this week. Meanwhile the DSI made an appeal for further victims to come forward by using a QR code.

It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.

SOURCE: INN