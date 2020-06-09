image
Connect with us

Crime

Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Patong Police
    • follow us in feedly

A Russian man was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly selling fake tour tickets to tourists in Patong. 34 year old Leonid Lurkovskii targeted his scheme at Russian customers and was selling fake tours along with an equally fake receipt.

The arrest followed a representative of Royal Palace tours filing a complaint with the Patong police. He accused Mr Iuraovskii of fraudulently selling Royal Palace tour packages and falsely representing their business.

Police issued a warrant last Friday and made the arrest yesterday afternoon on charges of theft of property belonging to an employer, as well as creating and using counterfeit documents. Police say the scheme caused more than 100,000 baht worth of criminal defamation to the Royal Palace Company, which he was claiming to represent.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Man slashes Pattaya shop owner with knife after being refused alcohol on credit | The Thaiger

A man has been arrested after allegedly using a knife to attack a Pattaya shop owner who refused to provide him with alcohol on credit. Police in the Banglamung district were called to the premises in Soi Chaiyapruek 2, according to a report in The Pattaya News. There, they found shop owner, 24 year old Mr Surachai, with knife wounds to his hands and neck.

The suspect, 49 year old Saman Pratumwan, was arrested nearby in possession of a knife. Mr. Surachai claims Saman wanted to purchase alcohol but had no money and asked to be given it on credit, promising to repay the shopkeeper later. When Mr. Surachai refused, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and used it to attack him before taking off.

Mr. Surachai received treatment from rescue workers at the scene but declined to go to hospital for any further medical care. Meanwhile, it’s reported the suspect’s mother told police he has drug and alcohol addiction problems and she hopes this latest incident will serve as a lesson to him to get the help he needs.

The alleged attacker remains in police custody, facing legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A cleaner at an international school in Central Thailand is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his 2 teenage daughters. A police complaint was filed yesterday, with help from the Tham Dee, or the ‘Goodness Foundation’, led by a former Miss Thailand. The girls say their 42 year old father threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the assaults.

The girls, 14 and 15 years old, say their father sexually assaulted them at their home in Samut Prakarn, outside Bangkok, for more than 2 years. The Tham Dee Foundation was made aware of the assaults and helped them make the report with police.

Nation Thailand said the girls feared their safety as their father had threatened to kill them. They also worried about the upbringing of their 1 year old half-sister with their abusive father.

According to the two witnesses, they claim their father was a cleaner at a Samut Prakan international school in . He has been separated from the girls’ mother for many years. He had since remarried and had more children. The two teenage girls had lived with their father. They claim their father started making advances at them when they were around 12 years of age. They accuse their father of “making sexual advances and touching them”.

Founder of Tham Dee and former Miss Thailand, Panadda Wongphudee, said they have coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide the girls with a safe place to stay.

The Nation says the man has been arrested, while the Bangkok Post says police are still investigating the incidents.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Former local politician allegedly shoots woman over land argument

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Former local politician allegedly shoots woman over land argument | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna

A woman was shot and killed last night after an argument with a former local politician over land she had purchased from him in Lampang, Northern Thailand. Former deputy chairman of the local tambon administration organisation, Sawat Khammuangchai, is charged with premeditated murder, according to Bangkok Post.

The 62 year old former politician had sold land to 56 year old Nian Futhima, but the Post says he refused to legally transfer ownership. Futhima’s husband said the two had been arguing about the land when he heard a gunshot. Futhima was shot in the neck and died shortly after. The former politician was detained by neighbours after the shooting.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending