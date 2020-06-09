Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint | The Thaiger

Crime
Man accused of sexual assault, Goodness Foundation helps file complaint
A cleaner at an international school in Central Thailand is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his 2 teenage daughters. A police complaint was filed yesterday, with help from the Tham Dee, or the ‘Goodness Foundation’, led by a former Miss Thailand. The girls say their 42 year old father threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the assaults.
The girls, 14 and 15 years old, say their father sexually assaulted them at their home in Samut Prakarn, outside Bangkok, for more than 2 years. The Tham Dee Foundation was made aware of the assaults and helped them make the report with police.
Nation Thailand said the girls feared their safety as their father had threatened to kill them. They also worried about the upbringing of their 1 year old half-sister with their abusive father.
According to the two witnesses, they claim their father was a cleaner at a Samut Prakan international school in . He has been separated from the girls’ mother for many years. He had since remarried and had more children. The two teenage girls had lived with their father. They claim their father started making advances at them when they were around 12 years of age. They accuse their father of “making sexual advances and touching them”.
Founder of Tham Dee and former Miss Thailand, Panadda Wongphudee, said they have coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry to provide the girls with a safe place to stay.
The Nation says the man has been arrested, while the Bangkok Post says police are still investigating the incidents.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Crime
Thai village official arrested for posting child pornography online
An assistant village headman was arrested yesterday after posting videos online of him allegedly raping his daughter. The US based reporting system CyberTipline alerted Thai authorities that child pornography images were posted on Twitter by someone in Thailand.
Police tracked down the mobile phone used to take the photos and videos. They traced back to 36 year old assistant headman in the Uthai Thani province in central Thailand. Over the weekend, police found child pornography on 2 mobile phones owned by the assistant headman.
The man was charged with possession of child pornography. Police are still investigating before more charges are made. The Bangkok Post says the the man admitted to uploading video and photos of sex acts with his 12 year old daughter.
Last year, CyberTipline, run by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, received 16.9 million reports of children being exploited online. 355,396 of those reports were in Thailand.
Two weeks ago, a man was arrested for processing and distributing child pornography after a report from CyberTipline. The man allegedly uploaded and sold the pornography on Twitter and the messaging app Line, with a membership of 350 baht, or around $11 USD.
To make a report with the CyberTipline, go to missingkids.org.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| NCMEC | Chiang Rai Times
Central Thailand
Temple criticised for painting internet comedian in ‘Buddhist’ mural
Thai internet comedian, Sitang Buathong, is known for her “power,” making a rolling orange stop by saying “orange stop!” At a central Thailand temple, an artist included 58 year old Buathong in a painting. Instead of facing up at Buddha like some others in the painting, she is portrayed looking down and pointing at an orange.
Religious officials are not happy, saying the image pokes fun at Buddhism. But the abbot at the Wat Nong Tao temple in Uthai Thani says he will not have the painting removed and he does not find the painting offensive, although he admits he does not know of the comedian because he is not on social media.
The artist said she had no intention of mocking Buddhism. She painted a larger mural at the temple, and Buatong’s image is fairly small. Buathong visited the temple dressed in a traditional Thai outfit, similar to the one depicted in the painting. Fans came to the temple to see her.
“Her meme is popular on social media right now, so I think adding her onto the mural should have made it more recognisable,” the artist said.
Back in 2018, a temple in Suphan Buri also got criticised for a mural painted of Buddha on a piece of land surround by water and chaos. Characters in the water around Buddha include Thanos, the villain from in the latest Avengers films, and the villain from the movie Scream.
SOURCES: Khaosod English
Crime
Carpenter killed at migrant workers’ camp
A Burmese carpenter was killed early yesterday morning at a central Thailand workers’ camp which houses hundreds of migrant workers. 32 year old Thein Tun, was stabbed multiple times and was dead by the time police arrived at the Sino-Thai Engineering camp in the Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok.
Police found a knife but are still looking for possible suspects. The workers at the camp are from Cambodia and Myanmar. Only some can speak Thai. Police tried questioning some of the workers with the help of those who could speak Thai, but no one said they knew or saw what happened.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
