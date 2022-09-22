Connect with us

Crime

Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed

A former deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8 found guilty of fraudulent activity has had his 137 million baht fortune confiscated by Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption.

Pol Lt Gen Somchai Nitayabowornkul was found guilty by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAAC) on August 10 for having assets worth more than he could ever afford in relation to his rank and salary.

The NAAC Secretary-General, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, told a Thai press gathering yesterday that Pol Lt Gen Somchai was “unusually wealthy for his position” and the department had sufficient evidence to accuse him of amassing extraordinary wealth while serving as deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8.

He said…

“The report by forensic investigators was sent to the Office of the Attorney General. Thailand’s Attorney General’s office then forwarded the case to Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.

“The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of Region 8 found Pol Lt Gen Somchai guilty as charged on August 10, 2022.”

Pol Lt Gen Somchai, his wife Kesinee, and daughter Panisra were ordered to hand over purchasing and ownership documents in relation to their fortune of about 137 million baht to the Finance Ministry.

The former commissioner accumulated land with a house in Moo 7 village, tambon Hin Lek Fai in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan in southern Thailand, a Chumphon police savings account, and shares with the Chumphon police savings cooperative worth 2 million baht.

The name of Pol Lt Gen Somchai’s wife was on assets that included a house at Moo 7, tambon Hin Lek Fai in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Kan in southern Thailand, 10 expanses of land in tambon Thap Tai, Hua Hin district, two areas of land, each with a commercial building in tambon Thap Tai, a condominium at Viva Condo in Bangkok’s Khong San district, and two savings accounts with the Chumphon police.

Pol Lt Gen Somchai’s daughter owned an apartment at M Condo in Chatuchak district, Bangkok and a Mazda 2 car.

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-09-22 11:16
Historically, given the level of ongoing corruption in Thailand, I just wonder what it is that this particular general did at this point in time to make himself a target of an investigation. 
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-22 11:22
2 minutes ago, Cabra said: Historically, given the level of ongoing corruption in Thailand, I just wonder what it is that this particular general did at this point in time to make himself a target of an investigation.  I wouldve…
kalyan
2022-09-22 12:26
Name a country that does not have corruption.  NONE, all the countries and at level there is corruption. It is some countries took the pledge to bring back some sanctity to the departments to restore the formal galore.  Thailand advertises…
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-22 12:34
It is a "You scratch my back and I scratch yours" world. Only thing is the intensity of scratching as it goes sour when the scratching becomes painful and more itchy...ha..haa.😂
HolyCowCm
2022-09-22 13:27
I am sure everyone in the system even the powers that be then should have all their funds confiscated 

