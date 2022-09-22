Connect with us

Crime

VIDEO: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home and kidnaps her in central Thailand

A bitter Thai man broke into his ex-wife’s home in Nakhon Pathom province and kidnapped her on Tuesday night. The woman’s home security camera captured the terrifying moment he smashed his way into the house, locked his arms around her neck and dragged her outside. She says it is the second time her ex-husband has kidnapped her.

At 10.25pm, Jeerawat broke down Wisaruta’s wall and dragged her out of the house. He put her in the car and took her to Phetchaburi province in western Thailand. Wisaruta says he first took her to Cha-am district on the coast before taking her into the La-u forest in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Wisaruta managed to escape and contact the police who took her back home to Nakhom Pathom. Officers from Sampran Police Station say Wisaruta is now safe.

The victim told the police that she and Jeerawat were together for six years. She said the first two years of the relationship was very good. In the third year, they started to fight violently, she said. They broke up for a while and then got back together. Then, the couple started fighting more regularly and things got worse, said Wisaruta.

Wisaruta said that she wanted to break up with Jeerawat because of his violent tendencies, but he did not think his behaviour was the problem. Jeerawat thought Wisaruta wanted to leave him because she loved someone else. Wisaruta said she could no longer tolerate the violence, so the couple broke up for good around three months ago.

The woman said that Jeerawat has kidnapped her once before. She did not provide further details.

Police questioned Jeerawat at Sampran Police Station. Jeerawat apologised for his violent behaviour. He said he was under pressure and facing debt problems.

Wirasuta did not press charges.

SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา

 

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-09-22 12:00
Wirasuta did not press charges. She may live to regret that choice.
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-22 12:06
Looks like he was under intense "sex" pressure and cannot release it....🤣

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

