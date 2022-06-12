Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs

A Chinese-British national faces a life in prison after being extradited from Thailand to Melbourne in connection with the illegal trafficking of drugs into Australia.

Chung Chak Lee appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon where he faced a charge of conspiracy to traffic a commercial quantity of a controlled drug of which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. The 66 year old man was originally arrested by Thai authorities in his Bangkok apartment in October 2020.

The Australian Federal Police believe he is a senior figure in an international organised crime syndicate, accused of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs into Australia.

The dual national was alleged part of a conspiracy to traffic five separate quantities of methamphetamine totalling 40 kilograms over a number of months in 2012.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett says his extradition was part of a long-running investigation into a prolific transnational organised crime syndicate.

“The extradition of someone we allege to be high on the pecking order of this serious criminal syndicate is a significant milestone for the AFP. It shows the AFP and its partners remain one step ahead in working tirelessly to keep our community safe.”

