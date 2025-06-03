Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

Cambodia plans to escalate its border dispute with Thailand to the World Court after a recent exchange of gunfire between the countries’ soldiers.

As reported by the Khmer Times, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet informed the National Assembly that the government intends to file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address the persistent issue.

“Cambodia would like to state that even if the Thai side does not agree with us in taking this issue to the ICJ, Cambodia will still file a complaint with the ICJ on this issue to end and extinguish this issue once and for all, so as not to create any ambiguity.”

This decision signals a shift in Phnom Penh’s approach. The previous day, Hun Manet mentioned that Cambodia would suggest bringing the dispute before the World Court during discussions aimed at resolving areas not yet demarcated by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a key mechanism for addressing Thailand-Cambodia issues.

The Cambodian Prime Minister highlighted regions such as Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch, and Ta Kwai, ancient Khmer ruins near the border in Surin province, and the Emerald Triangle, which borders Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, and Laos’ Champassak province.

In Cambodia, these are known as Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kro Bei, and the Mombei area, respectively. Cambodia claims these temples as part of Oddar Meanchey province, a claim Thailand disputes.

A brief military clash occurred at Ta Muan Thom in Surin following a standoff near Chong Bok, a steep valley in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, part of the Emerald Triangle, on May 28. But despite the brief feud, Hun Manet expressed hope for collaboration.

“I hope both sides [can] work together to reach a final resolution for these sensitive disputed areas.”

However, Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree opposed Cambodia’s move to take the case to the court in The Hague, as reported by Thai media. He emphasised the urgent need for both countries to peacefully coexist along the disputed border.

Both the Thai and Cambodian governments have committed to resolving the border disputes through peaceful measures, reported Bangkok Post.