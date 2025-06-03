Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

Border dispute between the two nations likely to reach the International Court of Justice

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner52 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
140 1 minute read
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court
Cambodian and Thai army chiefs meet at border checkpoint in Surin on May 29 | Photo via Thai Army/AP

Cambodia plans to escalate its border dispute with Thailand to the World Court after a recent exchange of gunfire between the countries’ soldiers.

As reported by the Khmer Times, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet informed the National Assembly that the government intends to file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address the persistent issue.

“Cambodia would like to state that even if the Thai side does not agree with us in taking this issue to the ICJ, Cambodia will still file a complaint with the ICJ on this issue to end and extinguish this issue once and for all, so as not to create any ambiguity.”

This decision signals a shift in Phnom Penh’s approach. The previous day, Hun Manet mentioned that Cambodia would suggest bringing the dispute before the World Court during discussions aimed at resolving areas not yet demarcated by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a key mechanism for addressing Thailand-Cambodia issues.

Related Articles

The Cambodian Prime Minister highlighted regions such as Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch, and Ta Kwai, ancient Khmer ruins near the border in Surin province, and the Emerald Triangle, which borders Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, and Laos’ Champassak province.

In Cambodia, these are known as Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kro Bei, and the Mombei area, respectively. Cambodia claims these temples as part of Oddar Meanchey province, a claim Thailand disputes.

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court | News by Thaiger
PM Paetongtarn visits Cambodia on April 23 | Photo via Royal Government House

A brief military clash occurred at Ta Muan Thom in Surin following a standoff near Chong Bok, a steep valley in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, part of the Emerald Triangle, on May 28. But despite the brief feud, Hun Manet expressed hope for collaboration.

“I hope both sides [can] work together to reach a final resolution for these sensitive disputed areas.”

However, Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree opposed Cambodia’s move to take the case to the court in The Hague, as reported by Thai media. He emphasised the urgent need for both countries to peacefully coexist along the disputed border.

Both the Thai and Cambodian governments have committed to resolving the border disputes through peaceful measures, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

2 minutes ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

8 minutes ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

10 minutes ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

37 minutes ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

51 minutes ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

52 minutes ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

1 hour ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

1 hour ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

1 hour ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

2 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

2 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

2 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

2 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

2 hours ago
4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported Chiang Mai News

4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported

2 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

4 hours ago
Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month Things To Do

Bangkok Pride events 2025: Where to celebrate Pride Month

21 hours ago
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

22 hours ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

22 hours ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

22 hours ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

22 hours ago
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

24 hours ago
American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack Phuket News

American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack

1 day ago
Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi Crime News

Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner52 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
140 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

4 days ago
Chinese ditch Thailand for cheaper, drama-free Cambodia

Chinese ditch Thailand for cheaper, drama-free Cambodia

5 days ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

2 weeks ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x