Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

Published: 09:47, 08 December 2024
Picture courtesy of policenewsvarieties

Police have apprehended a couple accused of deceiving job seekers into paying them 70,000 baht each for overseas employment arrangements, ultimately providing nothing more than counterfeit documents.

Anuwat and his wife Chantima were taken into custody by officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) at a residence in the Prasert Manukit area of Bangkok. The arrest took place yesterday, December 7 and the police have chosen not to disclose the couple’s surnames.

The Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants for the pair, citing charges of colluding in public fraud, document forgery, and breaches of the Computer Crime Act.

During the arrest, police confiscated 11 passports, employment contracts, computers, and two mobile phones from the couple’s possession.

The arrests were prompted by a report from the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok, which alerted police that several individuals had submitted forged documents in their visa applications to New Zealand.

“The suspects had posted advertisements on social media platforms promoting lucrative job opportunities in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia,” revealed Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiewphan, acting chief of CCIB. These advertisements attracted a significant number of job seekers.

Each applicant was required to pay a 70,000 baht (US$2,050) service fee, which the suspects claimed covered payments to a job placement agency, visa fees, and other related expenses.

Records indicate that Anuwat and Chantima have previously been involved in five other cases related to document forgery.

So far, two victims have lodged official complaints against the couple. However, the investigation has uncovered that numerous others may have been duped by the suspects.

Investigators reported that during questioning, the couple partially admitted to the charges levied against them, reported Bangkok Post.

Yesterday, police presented the suspects before the Criminal Court to request their detention, firmly opposing any requests for bail.

