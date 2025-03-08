Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 8, 2025
284 1 minute read
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of victims approached the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women in Lam Phak Kut subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province, seeking assistance after being defrauded by a recruitment company. This company had promised them work opportunities in Canada, leading to financial losses of about 150,000 baht each, totaling over 12 million baht for the 86 affected.

Natchanit, 40, recounted her experience of attempting to secure employment in Canada to earn a higher income. She had discovered the recruitment company via Facebook and was subsequently contacted through LINE by an individual named Un, who claimed to have various job opportunities in Toronto, including agricultural and packing work.

Despite initial skepticism, Natchanit visited the company’s office in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province. Although the office appeared legitimate, with computers and business registration documents, it later emerged that the registration was for a restaurant.

Natchanit explained that after paying 48,000 baht, she was informed that a visa would take 14 days to process. Upon receiving a job offer, she was asked to pay an additional 85,000 baht for an airfare ticket within two days to avoid visa cancellation. In total, she spent 250,000 baht, which included payments for a friend, equating to roughly 150,000 baht per person.

Pavena Hongsakul, chairperson of the Pavena Foundation, mentioned that 37 victims from various provinces and Bangkok had sought help. Some victims, shocked to find the company closed upon arrival for training, reported the incident to the Pathum Thani provincial labour department before reaching out to the foundation. The foundation coordinated with Police Colonel Parinya Thongma, superintendent of Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, and plans to assist the 37 victims in filing a police report.

Pavena noted that over 50 individuals have previously reported similar scams involving work in Canada. She urged those considering overseas employment to consult the Ministry of Labour or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for guidance, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

