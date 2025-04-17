Nestlé fights Thai court ban on Nescafé in bitter legal row

Thailand’s coffee kingpin is caught in a legal grind, and your morning cup of Nescafé could be at risk.

Nestlé, the global food and beverage giant behind the iconic brand, is fighting back after a Thai court slapped a temporary ban on the production, sale, and importation of Nescafé products in the country.

The high-stakes case pits Nestlé against its long-time local partner, the Mahagitsiri family, in a legal showdown that could reshape Thailand’s coffee industry.

The case stems from a dispute between Nestlé and shareholders of Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP) — a joint venture established in 1990 to manufacture Nescafé in Thailand.

In 2021, Nestlé announced the termination of its licensing agreement with QCP, and the deal officially expired on December 31 last year. However, unresolved issues over QCP’s future operations led Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, along with Suvimol and Prayudh Mahagitsiri, to file for a temporary injunction.

On April 3, the Minburi Civil Court granted the injunction, halting all Nescafé-related activities in Thailand — a decision Nestlé claims has affected local entrepreneurs, farmers, and suppliers.

In response, Nestlé filed a motion on April 11 to revoke the ban, arguing the case involves intellectual property matters and should fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court, not the Minburi Civil Court. Nestlé’s legal team also submitted a petition to the President of the Specialised Appeals Court to settle the jurisdictional dispute.

The Mahagitsiri family’s legal representatives fired back, accusing Nestlé of using delay tactics, insisting the case does not directly involve trademarks or patents. The court has allowed the plaintiffs until April 23 to file a written objection. No further proceedings will occur until the Appeals Court weighs in.

The court has scheduled June 20 for a ruling or hearing on Nestlé’s petition to lift the injunction, reported The Nation.

In a letter issued on April 12, Nestlé Thailand reassured its partners that the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court had affirmed Nestlé as the rightful owner of the Nescafé trademarks.

For now, Thailand’s coffee lovers are left in limbo, as this bitter brew of legal drama continues to boil.

